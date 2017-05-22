$1 451 raised so far from Asifuni Bumbulu Bosso campaign

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS supporters have so far raised $1 451.01 which is meant to cover any fine imposed on the club by the Premier Soccer League over the abandoned home league match against Dynamos on 14 May.

Donald Ndebele, the Highlanders executive treasurer said as of Monday morning, the EcoCash Biller Code had raised $889.06, $355.45 came from the road show conducted before and after the match against Bantu Rovers while $206.50 was collected from supporters at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Highlanders EcoCash Biller Code (70662) balance as at 0820hrs Monday 22/05/17 is $889.06. Bulawayo Road Show and Club House collections Saturday 20/05/17 $355.45. BF collections Saturday 20/05/17 $206.50. Total amount $1451.01,’’ said Ndebele.

He expressed his gratitude to those who have contributed while at the same time calling on those who have not yet made a donation to do so as the club needs their financial support.

On the issue of transparency with regards the money contributed by the supporters, Ndebele pointed out that they are going to account for every cent raised so that the funds can be followed up and checked in the club books.

“We account for cent at Highlanders, not only this one. We are making the amount public so that it can be followed up and checked in our account,’’ said Ndebele.

Highlanders supporters from in and outside the country have mobilised each other through Asifuni Bumbulu campaign to raise funds to help their club in anticipation of a fine to be imposed for the abandoned match against Dynamos. The biggest game in the land lasted for 41 minutes before Bosso fans forced its abandonment after they protested against a goal scored by Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa which referee, Munyaradzi Majoni allowed to stand after consulting with near side assistant referee Thomas Kusosa.

Highlanders have been summoned to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday over the crowd trouble which led to the match not being completed. Last year, Highlanders were slapped with a $3 500 fine for the violent behavior of their fans who invaded the pitch and beat up the police after their 1-1 draw with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.

Of that amount, $1 500 was put aside for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not guilty of a similar offence during the same season. On top of that, Bosso were ordered to play their next home match in any empty stadium, a decision they appealed, with the matter still to be heard.

