$20 000 for Scara

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO City FC have reportedly set a price of $20 000 for their captain, Xolisani “Scara” Moyo who has agreed terms with Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have registered him in their Caf Confederation squad.

City have refused to give Moyo a clearance letter as his contract runs out at the end of the year.

The Bulawayo City Council-owned side has remained mum despite Moyo writing several letters demanding to be released citing breach of contract.

Moyo is said to be owed part of his signing-on fees as well as three months’ salary and the council team failed to honour a promise to give players stands for joining the club.

Bulawayo City’s acting chief executive officer McKenzie Moyo said Ngezi should follow proper procedures if they want Moyo’s services and approach the club.

He however, denied they had asked for $20 000 for the player, adding they can only set a transfer fee once a club has approached them. The Amakhosi acting CEO said they were not happy that Ngezi did not approach them and feel the club flouted football statutes.

He said they will not stand in the way of any player but conceded that they owe their captain adding they are working to pay all outstanding amounts owed the players.

Moyo, however, could not say why they have failed to engage their skipper despite the fact he has written to them twice seeking redress over the club’s inability to met their contractual obligations.

“We have not met to discuss the issue and we only saw it in the media but I think we will be consulting our legal practitioners for advice because we think Ngezi should have approached us over his (Xolisani) transfer and we would have discussed the matter.

“I do not think talking to a player who is still contracted to another team is allowed but we will seek legal advice on the matter although we are not in the business of standing in any player’s way to move to any team of his choice,” he said.

The player has engaged the services of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to get his contract terminated and be issued with a clearance letter.

Our sister paper, B-Metro reported on Friday that Fuz’s administrator, Viadah Makotsa had written to City requesting they issue Moyo with the clearance letter.

Makotsa said failure by City to give Moyo his clearance letter will leave the union with no option but to seek redress with the relevant football authorities and the labour court for compensation.