2016 in retrospect

Bongani Ndlovu/Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya/Raymond Jaravaza, Showbiz Correspondents

The year 2016 ended yesterday and it was an eventful one in the showbiz scene with many making the news for the right and wrong reasons, some being news makers and others noise makers.

NEWSMAKERS

Jah Prayzah

Like in 2015 last year belonged to the contemporary musician, as he made headlines for mostly good things. His album Mudhara Vachauya topped the charts and his shows always recorded full houses. However, he was in the Press for the wrong reasons again after former dancer Gonyeti claimed that he sexually abused her on numerous occasions, claims that Jah Prayzah vehemently denied.

Winky D

Still riding from the blockbuster 2015 album Gafa Life, the Ninja president last year dished out another smashing album, Gafa Futi that took the local music scene by storm.

Private Lounge Bulawayo

Adult entertainment descended on the city as the strip club opened its doors to patrons in April. Although it faced stiff resistance from the public the place seems to have been embraced judging by the scores of people who patronise the joint week in week out.

Broadcasting sector

This year saw Skyz Metro FM, Diamond FM, Breeze FM and Faya FM going live on the airwaves in their respective provinces. DStv premiered the Arthur Evans Show and the Zimbabwe Top 10 music videos show on the Zambezi Magic platform.

Homecoming Party in Bulawayo

For the first time since its inception the organiser of the Homecoming Party in Bulawayo decided to rope in local crowd pullers, Jah Prayzah and Winky D. Winky D made up for the absence of South African duo of Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe

In what was described as a move to rebrand the former Miss Carnival organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, put new requirements for models that included a minimum of A’level in a bid to attract both beauty and brains at the pageant.

The pageant was touted as the best in the country with those who watched it from home on ZBCtv thinking it was not staged at the HICC but in South Africa because of the stage settings and the glitz and glam.

Justice Maphosa

The South African businessman, for the second year running brought the Gwanda Gospel Festival to the sleepy mining town in Matabeleland South. As if this was not enough he fully funded the rebranded Miss Tourism Zimbabwe that was won by Ashley Morgan who is in Malaysia for the world finals that are on today.

Babongile Sikhonjwa finally proposes

On 25June, Bulawayo based comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa took his long time lover Nanji-Taswa Banda by surprise as he asked for her hand in marriage on a train. He took advantage of his 40th birthday train party attended by about 200 people to pop the question.

Banda wasted no time screaming “YES!”

His train party was the talk of the city with those who missed it regretting.

Cont Mhlanga retires

After 36 years in the arts industry revered Amakhosi Cultural Centre founder and arts guru Cont Mhlanga finally called it a day in February. He said he was now pursuing rearing goats at his Lupane homestead.

SCANDALS

Sniper Storm was offered $50 to perform at the Jah Cure by organisers of the show in Harare. The Zimdancehall chanter flatly refused the offer.

Walter Magaya “rapes”

The charismatic prophet was arraigned before the courts on charges of raping a 24-year-old woman. The charges were later on dropped after the “victim” withdrew them.

Pastor Paul Sanyangore “walks” on water

Miracle Pastor Paul Sanyangore hogged the social media limelight with claims that he had walked on water like Jesus Christ. The claims were never substantiated despite him posting numerous pictures on social media walking on water at a swimming pool in Glen Lorne, Harare.

Lady Squanda made the news for all the wrong reasons after a video of her assaulting comedian Skimbo surfaced. In the video, which went viral, with the aid of her crew she slapped and insulted the comedian who had poked fun at her over a story that she stole bath towels at a hotel. She made him lick her feet as a sign of apology. For her actions, Lady Squanda was dropped from a United Kingdom Zimdancehall tour and was replaced by Skimbo. She later apologised for her actions.

Stunner was convicted and sentenced to community service for driving without a licence and reckless driving. This was after he crashed a red Altezza into five cars while speeding in the Harare CBD after losing control of the vehicle.

Miss Zimbabwe

The pageant did not take place because according to the Miss Zimbabwe Trust, there are no beautiful and suitable girls in the whole country and beyond in the form of Zimbabweans leaving in the Diaspora.

SULU EX-WIFE DRAMA

There was drama at Dendera exponent Sulumani Chimbetu’s highly-publicised wedding when the musician’s former wife, Marigold Mutemasango, tried to block his wedding to Linda Samuriwo at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale claiming she was still legally married to the musician.

DEATHS

Mandoza died on 18 September at the age of 38

Sfiso Ncwane died on 5 December at the age of 37

Joyce Simeti died on 24 October at the age of 42

Lucky “Gearbox” Sibanda from the drama series Kukhulwa Kokuphela died on 13 September at the age of 57

MARRIAGES

Sulumani Chimbetu

Sulumani Chimbetu tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Linda Samuriwo in December at a wedding that was attended by Jah Prayzah and his wife as well as Oliver Mtukudzi.

Cain Mathema

The Matabeleland North Provincial Minister Cde Cain Mathema married his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Diana Nare at a colourful wedding ceremony held at the Southern Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo in December. Clad in a sky blue suit Minister Mathema (67) and Nare (23) in all-white gown tied the knot in front of a sizeable crowd that included Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, his wife Sikhanyisiwe, senior Government officials such as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation Dr Godfrey Chipare, Tsholotsho chiefs and headmen as well as friends and relatives.