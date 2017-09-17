30 months jail for bogus CIO operative

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | 381 views

free-jail

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent
A GWANDA conman who was masquerading as a member of the Criminal Investigation Department detective and Central Intelligence Organisation operative and duped several people of their property using his “acquired ranks” was on Friday jailed for 30 months.

Robert Pearson Machingura (31) of 3054 Spitzkop North Extension had pleaded not guilty to impersonation but was convicted by provincial magistrate in charge, Mr Willard Maphios Moyo last week.

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison of which six months were conditionally suspended for five years.

Machingura will serve an effective 30 month jail term. In convicting him, Mr Moyo said there was overwhelming evidence against him.

“The State has managed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt that you committed the offence. Even the witnesses corroborated each other in all material fact. However, your evidence was riddled with inconsistencies. You are hereby found guilty as charged,” said Mr Moyo

The matter went on a full trial with Machingura refuting to have masqueraded as a CID or CIO operative.

“I don’t admit that I impersonated a CID or CIO officer. Yes, I agree that I went to the witnesses in my personal capacity and bought their property on credit and have not paid them. I never posed as an officer of any organisation,” said Machingura.

However, two of the three witnesses who testified in the case told the court that indeed when Machingura came to their shops to buy their property he introduced himself as a detective and one said he told her he was a CIO operative.

The prosecutor, Mr Ranic Tawanda Chinguruve told the court that on a date unknown but in December last year Machingura approached the first witness who was selling his wares outside Umkoko Supermarket in the Central Business District. He introduced himself as a detective who was stationed at Gwanda Civil Court at the New Government complex. Machingura sweet talked him into selling him a Huawei mobile phone on credit promising to pay at the end of December. After taking the phone he disappeared.

The court heard that in February this year he went to the second victim at Oasis Hardware. He introduced himself as a CIO operative and purchased a foam rubber mattress on credit promising to pay at the end of the month but disappeared. However, his luck ran out when he purchased a mobile phone from his targeted third victim and tried to use the same trick. However, the targeted victim discovered his trick before he had disappeared and reported him to police, leading to his arrest.
@richardmuponde

>
Like it? Share it!

Kwese TV off again

President leaves for UN summit

More Related News
maize-2 Command Agriculture new season roll out starts

Dumisani Nsingo and Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporters THE Government will in two weeks start distributing agricultural inputs under Command Agriculture to enable...

President Mugabe goes through biometric voter registration (BVR) process Voter registration begins

President Mugabe goes through biometric voter registration (BVR) process Harare Bureau THE biometric voter registration exercise is set to start tomorrow at 63 centres countrywide...

whatsapp-app-logo WhatsApp abusers face 10 years in jail

Sunday News Reporter INDIVIDUALS and companies that will abuse social media to threaten, intimidate, harass, incite people to cause violence and transmit nude and intimate...

alcohol Ban on alcohol sale imminent

Harare Bureau GOVERNMENT has revived its bid to regulate consumption of alcohol with a Cabinet committee recently approving a draft policy outlawing sale of alcoholic products...

  • http://bringbacklostlove.co.za/ Fatima

    Legalized Original Embalming Powder/ compound+27815723063 made in Germany, available in Johannesburg South Africa
    Hager Werken embalming powder made in Germany, available in Johannesburg South Africa.
    Embalming is the art and science of preserving human remains by treating them (in its modern form with chemicals) to forestall decomposition. The intention is to keep them suitable for public display at a funeral, for religious reasons, or for medical and scientific purposes such as their use as anatomical specimens.[1] The three goals of embalming are sanitation, presentation and preservation (or restoration). Embalming has a very long and cross-cultural history, with many cultures giving the embalming processes a greater religious meaning