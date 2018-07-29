71 000 police officers deployed

Sunday News Reporters

POLICE have deployed 71 000 police officers countrywide to provide security at all polling stations and ensure a crime free environment as the country readies itself for the crucial day where citizens are going to decide the course the country will take in the next five years.

The development comes amid revelations that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and other commissioners spent the last two days briefing observer missions on the preparations and the processes ahead of tomorrow’s election.

In a telephone interview yesterday, police commander in charge of the 2018 harmonised elections, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, said they have deployed a historic figure of 71 000 police officers around the country.

“We have so far deployed 71 000 police officers countrywide. The number is the biggest since independence and we are going to make sure police visibility will be there for 24 hours. Let me also make it clear that all security issues to do with elections will be run by the police,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Makodza said all police officers that have been deployed were already on the ground and appealed to Zimbabweans to maintain peace, remain calm and observe the rule of law saying patrols, roadblocks and surveillance teams have also been set. He urged members of the public to co-operate with the police when carrying out their duties.

Snr Asst Comm Makodza said 80 percent of police commanders have been deployed while senior police officers of the rank of Superintendent to Chief Superintendent would be monitoring police behaviour and ensuring discipline. He said they have been having challenges with people removing or defacing rivals’ posters saying so far 22 were in custody and would miss out on voting.

“The most common election crime apart from intra-party violence is that of people tearing posters. I want to warn members of the public that the offence carries a custodial sentence. So far we have arrested 22 people for the offence and they are in custody,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Makodza said everything was now in place saying they were a few challenges they encountered such as accessibility of certain places. He said they had a breakdown of their bus that was taking police officers to Gokwe- Chireya but they managed to take care of that on time.

Zec Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo yesterday said it was all systems go with Justice Chigumba attending briefs with EU, AU, Commonwealth, US and other observer missions appraising them on the preparations ahead of elections. He said everything that needed to be done had been done according to the dictates of the country’s constitution.

“We have deployed our personnel and we have ensured ballot papers, voters’ roll, marker pens and all other equipment has been taken to the various polling stations. All polling stations are ready and security has been provided,” he said.

He warned people against listening to social media messages that were urging people to gather at polling stations after voting saying it was illegal.

“I want to urge people to go home after voting and not start milling or gather by the polling stations as insinuated by some mischievous social media messages. People should vote and go back to their homes or wherever they may want to go as milling around polling stations is not allowed. No photographs should also be taken when one is voting as that will amount to voter intimidation. People should go and vote peacefully,” said Dr Moyo.

He encouraged political parties to wind up their rallies as no rally should be held today or tomorrow according to the law.

Meanwhile, political parties were busy with their homestretch campaigns yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Sunday News caught up with MDC Alliance National Assembly candidate for Bulawayo South Mr Francis Mangwendeza who showed confidence and keenness for tomorrow’s elections. Eng Mangwendeza revealed that they had challenges in campaigning as the other Alliance candidate Mr Kunashe Muchemwa was removing his posters.

Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Pelandaba-Mpopoma Cde Joseph Tshuma said they have made all necessary arrangements that will see them winning.

“In terms of how ready we are for the elections, I can confidently say that we are 100 percent prepared for the harmonised elections because I believe we have made all necessary arrangements in preparation for the elections. We met challenges along the way where some members of the opposition which is MDC were pulling down our posters at night. However, despite all that I believe we will prove ourselves against them,” said Cde Tshuma.

Democratic Opposition Party President Harry Peter Wilson said they were all but ready for elections as they wrapped up their rallies where the message was that of transparency, inclusivity, accountability and prosperity.

Mthwakazi Republic Party House of Assembly candidate for Bulawayo East and party secretary Mr Mbonisi Gumbo said his party was ready for the upcoming harmonised elections and were wrapping up their campaigns by doing door-to-door campaigns.

Zapu national spokesperson and National Assembly candidate for Bulawayo Central Mr Thembani Maphosa said despite the challenges the party faced during the campaign period they were more than ready for tomorrow’s harmonised elections.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mckenzie Ncube said the party was confident of retaining all the Parliamentary seats in the province in tomorrow’s election. Eng Ncube said Zanu-PF candidates in the province have walked the talk in terms of initiating development, women and youth empowerment programmes as well as laying a very solid foundation for macro-developmental projects. He said the party had mobilised its supporters to turn out for the election in multitudes to ensure a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa and the party.