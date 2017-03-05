Abused party funds: Mat North demands answers

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

AT least $20 000 that was donated for last year’s Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference that was held in Masvingo by Matabeleland North Province was allegedly misused, a party member has said.

Cde Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu, wife to Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance Dr Obert Mpofu told a party meeting in Lupane recently that there were some people who gate crushed into the province’s travelling party, and even got allowances given to cadres that attended the conference in Masvingo. Cde Mpofu was tasked to approve the accreditation list for delegates from the province who were to attend the conference.

“District co-ordinators were told not to send undeserving people to the conference. We were surprised when we got to Masvingo and we saw such people. They bulldozed their way and managed to get accreditation,” she said.

“They caused problems when it came to accommodation during the conference. They also went ahead of other deserving delegates and collected allowances while the delegates failed to get what was due to them after travelling all the way to Masvingo,” she said.

Cde Mpofu said most of the people who bulldozed their way to the conference were from Hwange.

“We know these people by name and they always do this all the time. I do not know how they managed to get accredited for the conference last year but they attended,” she said.

Cde Mpofu raised the point after the provincial fundraising committee chairperson Cde Sithembiso Nyoni made allegations that $20 000 that was donated by Tsholotsho North representative in the National Assembly Professor Jonathan Moyo did not reach her office.

“Conference funding to the tune of US$20 000 did not get to the National Treasurer Dr Mpofu. I also have not seen it,” she said.

Politburo member Cde Thokozile Mathuthu said the issue should have been dealt with at the time it was discovered.

“It is easy to eject such people when we have their names. This should have been raised the moment they were seen at the conference and they would have been dealt with at that point,” said Cde Mathuthu.

If identified, Cde Mathuthu said party members who unprocedurally got allowances should reimburse the party.

“Deserving delegates cannot miss out on the allowances that they deserved because of imposters. It is wrong what Hwange District members are doing, they should clear the mess and list the problematic people once and for all,” she said.

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said party leaders in Hwange should deal with the matter.