‘Actress not my lover’

Anne Nhira

Loveness Mpofu, Sunday Life Reporter
ACTING Minister of Tourism-Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Hon Patrick Zhuwao has responded to allegations on social media that he responded to actress Anne Nhira’s plea to ban Zodwa Wabantu from performing at the Harare Carnival because she was his side dish.

While addressing youths at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo symposium in Bulawayo on Friday, Hon Zhuwao dismissed the allegations saying that people who do not agree with Nhira should not label her as his side dish.

“If you don’t agree with her, don’t label her as being Patrick Zhuwao’s side dish because you stop all young ladies from interacting with the ministry.

Youths will end up not making appeals to the minister because of such claims, yet the minister is there for the youths,” said Hon Zhuwao.

The minister advised youths to be proud of their culture and refrain from adopting foreign cultures.

“Let’s not borrow cultures from other countries. We should be proud of our culture. Dancing without panties is disgusting. If she comes here she will be arrested because it is violation of constitution. So, by banning her we are actually saving her from being arrested by not giving her the opportunity to be arrested,” he said.

This follows after Anne Nhira became a “public enemy” for getting Zodwa Wabantu banned from performing at the soon-to-be-held Harare International Carnival. Nhira wrote a letter to the Ministry of Tourism complaining that Zodwa Wabantu should not be allowed to perform at the carnival because she dances without wearing panties and posts naked pictures on social media.

Zodwa Wabantu responded saying she will continue being Zodwa whether she performs there or not. She also lashed out at Nhira, saying she was jealous of her achievements, adding that no one can prove that she dances without underwear.

More Related News
  • Jonso

    “Zodwa Wabantu responded saying she will continue being Zodwa whether she performs there or not. She also lashed out at Nhira, saying she was jealous of her achievements, adding that no one can prove that she dances without underwear.”

    Yes she might say so, but this is what the bible says.

    Jude 1:16:18-19 (NIV)
    These men are grumblers and faultfinders; they follow their own evil desires; they boast about themselves and flatter others for their own advantage.
    18 They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” 19 These are the men who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit.

    So if it is written like this, to who is the bible referring to here? Zodwa, Nhira or Zhuwao? Already the whole nation and continent is now being divided by what: with people with no spirit. Can’t you see it with your own eyes. Can’t you read the scriptures? Guys i have said it over and over again, leave this Zodwa Wabantu alone. The censorship board commented and concluded on this matter and that was final. Just leave this thing alone. Nhira is very right 100%. Nhira is also supported by the following verse.
    Jude 1: 14-15 (NIV)
    “See, the Lord is coming with thousands upon thousands of his holy ones 15 to judge everyone, and to convict all the ungodly of all the ungodly acts they have done in the ungodly way, and of all the harsh words ungodly sinners have spoken against him.”
    If i was Zodwa, i would just repent and leave this immoral behaviour. I would be glad to hear that Zodwa has found the good news, and Jesus, the true light in her heart. I don’t fight Zodwa, i fight that which operates in her.