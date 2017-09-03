‘Actress not my lover’

Loveness Mpofu, Sunday Life Reporter

ACTING Minister of Tourism-Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Hon Patrick Zhuwao has responded to allegations on social media that he responded to actress Anne Nhira’s plea to ban Zodwa Wabantu from performing at the Harare Carnival because she was his side dish.

While addressing youths at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo symposium in Bulawayo on Friday, Hon Zhuwao dismissed the allegations saying that people who do not agree with Nhira should not label her as his side dish.

“If you don’t agree with her, don’t label her as being Patrick Zhuwao’s side dish because you stop all young ladies from interacting with the ministry.

Youths will end up not making appeals to the minister because of such claims, yet the minister is there for the youths,” said Hon Zhuwao.

The minister advised youths to be proud of their culture and refrain from adopting foreign cultures.

“Let’s not borrow cultures from other countries. We should be proud of our culture. Dancing without panties is disgusting. If she comes here she will be arrested because it is violation of constitution. So, by banning her we are actually saving her from being arrested by not giving her the opportunity to be arrested,” he said.

This follows after Anne Nhira became a “public enemy” for getting Zodwa Wabantu banned from performing at the soon-to-be-held Harare International Carnival. Nhira wrote a letter to the Ministry of Tourism complaining that Zodwa Wabantu should not be allowed to perform at the carnival because she dances without wearing panties and posts naked pictures on social media.

Zodwa Wabantu responded saying she will continue being Zodwa whether she performs there or not. She also lashed out at Nhira, saying she was jealous of her achievements, adding that no one can prove that she dances without underwear.