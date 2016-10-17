Akbay achieves top four finish target, now dreaming of league title



Mehluli Sibanda @Mdawini_29

THE race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship has gotten even more intriguing with three rounds of fixtures to go.

Caps United remained on top of log amid dramatic scenes at the National Sports Stadium when they came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with city rivals Dynamos on Sunday. Makepekepe were dead and buried with five minutes to go but launched a magnificent comeback to snatch a point.

DeMbare had scored their goals through Roderick Mutuma, Masimba Mambare and Tawanda Macheke. Caps United refused to back down with their goals coming from a brace delivered by central defender Dennis Dauda and Amon Kambanje.

The draw means that Caps United retained top spot with 54 points, just a point ahead of second placed Highlanders. Caps United have two more fixtures in the capital against Harare City and Ngezi Platinum Stars with their last assignment taking them to Gweru to face Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

Bosso clobbered Bulawayo City 3-1 at Barbourfields and if things had stayed as they were up to the 85th minute in the capital city, Highlanders would have been on top of the log. Gabriel Nyoni put Tshilamoya in the lead with a 20th minute header, taking advantage of a blunder by Amakhosi goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda who was beaten for bounce to allow the speedy winger to nod into an empty net.

Simon Munawa thumped in his fifth league goal of the season after connecting with a cross in the 39th minute. Highlanders gave away an unnecessary penalty in the first half referee’s optional time when skipper Erick Mudzingwa kicked Trevor Ndlovu in the box when the City striker had his back to the goal and not posing any threat. Bulawayo City captain Xolisani Moyo beat Ariel Sibanda who dived the wrong way.

Highlanders managed to boost their goal difference with their third strike by substitute King Nadolo in injury time. Nadolo, in for another substitute Nhlanhla Ndlovu started the move when he released Prince Dube who put the former through to fire past Sibanda.

The win saw Highlanders coach Erol Akbay achieve his target of a top four finish which he was given when he signed for Amahlolanyama at the beginning of this year. Akbay, whose Bosso side is guaranteed of ending among the best three teams come end of the season can still win the championship if they win all their remaining three matches and Caps United stumble along the way. The Dutchman believes Highlanders are living a dream and they are pushing to see where it will leave them come the end of the season.

Bosso next face Tsholotsho at Emagumeni before they travel to Zvishavane to clash with FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium with Hwange their last opponents for the season in Bulawayo.

Saturday saw FC Platinum who were on top of the log for a number of weeks during the second half of the season slide down to number three on the log after a 1-1 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars. Kugona Kunenge Kudada are left with only one match at home, the big clash against Highlanders in the penultimate rounds of fixtures. Their other remaining matches are away to Chapungu in Gweru and a trip to Bulawayo on the last day of the league action to play with Tsholotsho.

The weekend saw a crucial win for relegation threatened Tsholotsho who beat Chapungu 2-1. Mutare City Rovers, the team Tsholotsho have a realistic chance of overtaking to survive the chop thumped Border Strikers 3-0, a result which saw the boys from Beitbridge relegated after just one season in the top flight. Defending champions Chicken Inn did their top eight finish quest a massive favour with a 2-0 triumph over ZPC Kariba.

Inconsistent How Mine picked a 2-1 victory away to Triangle while another side which has blown hot and cold this season Hwange made home advantage count in their favour with a 2-1 triumph over Harare City.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week 27 full results

Mutare City Rovers 3 Border Strikers 0, Chicken Inn 2 ZPC Kariba 0, Tsholotsho 2 Chapungu 1, FC Platinum 1 Ngezi Platinum Stars 1, Hwange 2 Harare City 1, Triangle 1 How Mine 2, Highlanders 3 Bulawayo City 1, Caps United 3 Dynamos 3