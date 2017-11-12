ANC sticks to guns on nominations deadlines

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | 251 views
Gwede Mantashe

Pretoria – Despite the majority of the ANC’s provinces having only reached the 50% mark of leadership nominations, the party is not willing to extend its November 15 deadline, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Saturday.

Speaking at the party’s special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Irene, Pretoria, Mantashe said the party had arranged for members of the NEC to deal with this.

“We are trying to assist the process to go very fast.”

He said the party was confident that its branch general meetings (BGM) would meet the looming deadline for leadership nominations.

He dismissed allegations of violence at BGMs saying that this year’s meetings had seen minimal violent attacks compared to the build-up to the Mangaung and Polokwane elective conferences.

The NEC was meeting to discuss its draft of the party’s organisational report which would be tabled at the upcoming elective conference in December. – Online

