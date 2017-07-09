Angeline Masuku suspension lifted

Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF has lifted suspensions on senior party members, including former Matabeleland South Resident Minister Angeline Masuku, who were barred from party activities for allegedly backing sacked Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s bid to topple President Mugabe.

Dr Mujuru was fired from Zanu-PF for her pains. The Zanu-PF members were also accused of attending a meeting addressed by Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association leader Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa and Mr Jabulani Sibanda.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chair Cde Dennis Ndlovu said a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting had pardoned Cdes Molly Mpofu, Oppah Ncube and Elphas Tshuma; and would review suspensions of 14 others. Those whose suspensions are to be reviewed include Cdes Christopher Sibanda, Charles Ndlovu, Mlungisi Moyo, and Rejoice Sibanda. Others are Cdes Rose Kandiero, Kevin Mudzidziwa, Miriam Moyo, Siwinile Ncube, Garikai Zonde, Victor Mpofu, Caleb Sengu, Douglas Gangaidze, Shorai Sende and Blackwell Bulukutu.

“We are lifting the suspensions because we want to be united as we prepare for elections. Some of these suspensions don’t serve any purpose,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Cde Ndlovu, however, said the PCC had suspended provincial Women’s League chair Cde Eve Bitu for allegedly defying party orders and holding unsanctioned meetings. She is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing on a date to be announced.

Cde Ndlovu said the PCC raised concerns about Welfare for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-detainees and Restrictees Minister Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube over his utterances concerning President Mugabe’s successor.

“As a party we found it appropriate to raise complaints because as a senior party member, Cde Dube was not supposed to make such statements against the President. We are not taking any action against Cde Dube,” he said.