Apostle Chiriseri buried

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE late Apostle Charles Chiriseri of His Presence Ministries International was laid to rest yesterday at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo following an emotionally-charged funeral service that lasted close to six hours.

Apostle Chiriseri (59) died a month ago in an accident that happed along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mbembesi.

His burial was delayed to give his wife Pastor Petunia Chiriseri, also a member of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, time to recover from Intensive Care Unit where she was admitted after suffering injuries during the accident that claimed her husband.

A younger brother to the late Apostle, Mr Stanley Chiriseri, said the family has been robbed of a father figure.

“We have lost our father, he was the oldest of us so we have no one to run to now that Charles is no more. But he fought a good fight, he kept his faith until his final day,” he said.

Stanley said the family may question why this happened but God had his own timing. Dr Dumiso Dabengwa who is a son-in-law to the Khumalo family where Apostle Chiriseri also married said the Apostle was a pillar of strength during his wife’s illness.

“Charles was a unique man, he was well-acquainted with political, social and economic issues and I even asked him why he joined the gospel ministry instead of a Cabinet ministry, he said it was just God’s calling,” he said.

A representative of Baba Ezekiel and Amai Euna Guti from ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministry said Apostle Chiriseri sought wisdom from the Gutis many a time which made him the great man he was.

Pastor Tudor Bismarck from Jabula New Life Ministries also spoke of the late Apostle as a unifier, peace loving and generally a good man. The deputy chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Commissioner Dr Ellen Sithole, said as a commission they were with the Chiriseri family during this difficult time.

Apostle Chiriseri’s daughter Mrs Zoe Chiriseri Ramushu said she was grateful for the support the family has received from relatives, friends and the nation at large. She said she was proud of their mother who has been their pillar of strength.

The other Chiriseri children, Nyasha, Lisa and Nissy all spoke glowingly of their father who they said taught them to forgive.

They said they were not shaken as they were prayerful and know that their father was in a better place. The funeral service was presided over by former Zambian Vice-President Dr Nevers Mumba who is also a minister in the church.

“I was in a court session yesterday and my lawyer asked the judge to adjourn the session as he realised I was mourning and my mind was not settled. I was surprised that he agreed and I left the court heading straight for Zimbabwe. I have lost a best friend, we spoke about everything with Charles, I will miss him,” said Dr Mumba.

He said Apostle Chiriseri died during the prime of his life and that the church had lost a mentor.

“We have lost a great man but God is never careless, he saw it fit, it is not a trial and error thing,” he said.

Apostle Chiriseri leaves behind a wife and four children.