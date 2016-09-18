Arda Jotsholo revival starts

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

THE revival of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) Jotsholo Estate has started reverberating economic vibrancy at Lupane District Centre which had fallen to its lowest ebb due to appalling agricultural activity by the institution.

Since the early 1970s the mainstay of Jotsholo Centre’s economy was mainly driven by agricultural activities at the then Tilton Estate, which was later taken over by Arda at Independence.

However, since the turn of the millennium, production at the agricultural enterprise has taken a nosedive owing to a myriad of challenges associated with the meltdown of the country’s economy.

At its peak the agricultural project used to produce five to six tonnes of maize per hectare and four tonnes of wheat per hectare but the tonnage realised from the production of both cereals started deteriorating from 2012 to about two tonnes per hectare. Arda also used to crop, process and package rice at its state-of-the-art plant at the estate from the 1990s until 2006.

The plant’s driers stopped functioning in 2004 while the polishing equipment ceased two years later.

Arda Jotsholo manager Mr Ndodana Ncube said harvesting of the winter wheat which was cropped in April was expected to be completed before the end of the month.

“We have started harvesting from the 150 hectares of wheat with 75 hectares being ready and our target is still seven tonnes per hectare. Our target is to complete harvesting of the first 75 hectares by this coming Sunday (today). The other remaining hectarage will be ready in two weeks time because we planted late,” said Mr Ncube.

This is the first harvesting since Arda engaged in a Private Public Partnership with Jopa Investments Private Limited.

“So far we have done (harvested) 50 hectares and we are averaging seven and a half tonnes per hectare. The last time we witnessed a slight bigger harvest was in 2002 when we had four tonnes per hectare. We are going to market the wheat to the Grain Marketing Board because our goal is to feed the nation,” said Mr Ncube.

Arda severed ties with its Chinese partner, Sinotech Zimbabwe last year after the two parties failed to agree on certain terms pertaining to the agreement. Sinotex Zimbabwe had cropped 103 hectares of cotton and managed to harvest 58 tonnes.

The institution has also started marketing and selling its cabbage within the district. The cabbage was cropped over a five-hectare piece of land concurrently with the wheat. It has earmarked to crop 400 hectares of maize upon completing harvesting wheat.

“We are going to put summer maize as early as the first week of October as you know we have two fields, which is this one which we refer to as Block I, which is 200 hectares. That side, which is Block II we are busy carrying out land preparation, ploughing and doing repairs of irrigation systems. As I speak we are pumping water testing for leaks,” said Mr Ncube.

He said in an effort to improve water supplies at the irrigation scheme’s source Shangani Weir, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority opened valves at Tiyebezi dam near Shangani rural centre to flow into Shangani River.

Shangani Weir’s water levels have over the years been affected by siltation.

“Zinwa has opened valves at Tiyabezi so that it flows into Shangani River, right now I understand the water has reached the Nkayi Weir,” said Mr Ncube.

He said there were already signs of improved economic activity at Jotsholo as the Estate looks set to resume full throttle agricultural production.

“Everyone in the community is excited about the developments taking place at the Estates. There is now improved circulation of money among the business community and the livelihood of people around has started to improve,” said Mr Ncube.

Prior to its partnership with Jopa Investments, the estate had 20 permanent employees, presently it employees over 120 casual workers.

@DNsingo

