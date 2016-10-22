AS IT HAPPENED: Apostle Charles Chiriseri burial

Updates by Stanford Chiwanga and Bruce Itai Chimani

14:00: Apostle Charles Chiriseri’s body is being taken to his final resting place. He is about to be buried but his works will live on. Gone but never forgotten. Thanks for joining. Thanks for the comments. Adios!

13:05: It is now time for body viewing. It is now time to bid farewell to Apostle Charles Chiriseri.

12;49: Dr. Nevers Mumba and Bishop Tudor Bismark pray for Petunia and the kids.

12:19: Rest-In-Peace messages for the late Apostle Charles Chiriseri are pouring in on Social Media. Below are a selected few…

Our condolences mum Petunia, thank you for sharing Apostle Charles with us in this life. Be comforted during this time. Much love – Sbanga & Thembi & The Charis Church family Australia – Sibangilizwe Ndlovu

Rest in peace Apostle, heartfelt condolences to Pastor Petunia and the children. May God’s grace and the comfort of the Holy Spirit be with you during this time. – Cynthia Chamunorwa

I vividly remember my first encounter with you in the year 2000 at Faith Ministries. A great Man of God, Rest in eternal peace Apostle. Charles Taziva

Memories memories. Go well mfundisi. You fought the good fight, loved, listened, advised …thanks for what u deposited in our lives. We are with u mum and family. Love Sue and Themba

R.I.P uncle Charles Chiriseri. You were still needed – Primrose Makosa

12:11: You can watch the celebration of Apostle Chiriseri’s life live on YouTube. The link is – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH7RoAqdzdE

12:05: Zambian Dr Nevers Mumba shares God’s Word…

“We got connected because Charles said he was touched by my political involvement back home and saw it as something strategic that God was doing in Africa. Charles was a good man. That’s why I am here. That’s why I travelled a thousand kilometres to celebrate him.”

11:44: Speech time is over. It’s now praise and worship time.

11: 40: “I never liked the book of Job, but it has made sense since all this grief started.” – Pastor Petunia

11:35: “My husband is the best man in the world. I can say that. He married me a virgin and he was also a virgin and none of us ever broken our vows. I am broken inside. But will take each day as it comes.”

11:31: “My Children have been such a source of strength and the church of God too, thank you for the prayers. As for me and my family we shall continue to serve the Lord.

11:30: Pastor Petunia – “In one of our last conversations he spoke at length about the Chiriseri family. How he wanted the family to be united. After passing Gweru we didn’t speak much but he spoke about the church and was excited about the new breed of leaders. Around about 9:30, he saw animals on the road. Tried to swerve off the road and when he decided to come back on the road, I just remember thinking “We are in an accident. All I know next is there were people looking for me in the bush. So it’s a miracle that I am here. I heard them say, ‘Ah omunye wakhona nangu. Omunye wakhona usaphila.’ That was the announcement of my husband’s death to me. When the ambulance was taking me away, leaving my husband trapped in the car that was the worst moment of my life.”

11:25: Pastor Petunia takes to the podium…

“My husband has always treated me like a queen. He was such a loving father and indeed a loving husband”

11:10: “A great man is great because of how he is at home. So my father was a great man. If I could be a tenth of what he was, I would be great.” – Nyasha Chiriseri

11:06: “Apostle Charles Chiriseri forgave so so much. Sometimes we would want to fight him for not fighting the people we thought he should fight and not forgive. He believed in raising champions. His goals were always focused on the eternal.” – Nyasha Chiriseri

11:03: Nyasha Chiriseri, Apostle Chiriseri’s oldest son, now on stage…

“They say if you truly wanna know a man – ask his wife and his family. I ask myself how he was able to live so so well. How am I going to fill these shoes? The way he treated his wife – was like a queen. He told me how to be a man who isn’t seeking accomplishments or to be praised…but just to see God’s hand. He continued to treat me very well even in my years of foolishness. To the point that I thought it was almost not human.”

10:50: Apostle Chiriseri’s daughter, Lisa, now on stage…

“As a family we are not shaken. I think God has been preparing us. My prayer changed this year and I have fasted…and I guess he was preparing us for this. We are at peace. Our faith has remained sky high. The church was dad’s heartbeat. He wanted it to grow.”

10:47: Zoe’s husband, Apostle Chiriseri’s son-in-law, takes the microphone…

“He was a very effective man. He affected people. There was no soul too far for him. Also, he loved God.”

10:44: Zoe Chiriseri, the other daughter of Apostle Chiriseri is now on the podium…

“I just want to say to my siblings – you have been my strength. Mom – I salute you. Also want to thank my dad for teaching us humility, gentleness. He truly loved my mom. He was an amazing guy. When I heard the news all I knew was to pray. We know God is with us. We know that in such times we have eternal perspective – as dad taught us.”

10:40: Missy quotes Ephesians 1:17-23: “I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spiritof wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people, and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is the same as the mighty strength he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.”

10:37: Apostle Chiriseri’s daughter, Missy Chiriseri takes to the podium…

‘My dad was everything me. My dad was very funny. He used to share a lot with us. As a family we stand strong.” – Missy

10:24: “Here is a man that I have walked with for 25 years. I have observed a few things:

1. He was a consistent man

2. He was non-compromising with regards to the kingdom of God

He had amazing wisdom. He spent private time discussing intimate things. The man is gone but the vision lives. It will outlive him.”

10:19: A couple of his spiritual sons have taken the stage…

“He taught us how to be good leaders. He challenged us to desire the presence of God. He challenged us to know the vision by heart.”

10:17: A spiritual son of Chiriseri from Botswana takes the stand…

“This man was one of a kind. I met with him in 2007 and I fell in love with who he was. And I followed him. And they welcomed me and made me a son – not only spiritually, but also biologically. He connected us with great men. All his teaching will forever be embedded in our lives.”

10:10: Pastor Aspher Madzivire of the AFM takes the stage…

“Charles was full of wisdom. I congratulate him for finishing well. Congratulations Pastor Petunia for a hero who has finished the race, fought a good fight an kept the faith.”

10:05: Dr Ellen Sithole the deputy chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission takes the stage.

“Our sincere condolences on behalf of the organisation and in my personal capacity. May you look to the Lord. Thank you.”

10:00: “There are a lot of men everywhere. But it’s a hard to find a good man. Charles Chiriseri was a good man. We counted them as covenant partners. I am not sure who will fill the gap that this man has left in his family and in the body of Christ. We pray for the ministry that it will continue to go from strength to strength. Charles walked in the light as a leader as a man. He spoke for many. We thank God for his life, his wife, his family and his church.” – Bishop Bismark

09:58: Bishop Tudor Bismark takes the stand

09:56: “To HPIM, let the love of God prevail among you as a church.”

09:55: Zaoga Rep takes stand: “Charles told me that he got saved when a preacher from Zaoga shared Christ with him. Charles got connected to Baba Guti as his spiritual father. He went through difficult times in ministry but he, on several occasions, would visit Baba Guti. He is a man who believed in consulting other people. They had a genuine love as of a son and a father. Every time when he would request for an appointment with the Bishop, he would bring his wife. She is a very very strong woman.”

09:45: ” Petunia mntanami, we are here for you and God is there. Keep praying. Carry on.” – Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa (MaKhumalo)

09:43: “Charles continued to be close to us. Whenever they were in Bulawayo they would book a dinner with my wife, and then after that we would do prayers – which would take us into the early hours of the morning. That’s the family we are a part of.” – Dabengwa

09:41: “I remember one day we travelled together with Charles from Bulawayo to Harare. We discussed a number of issues, from the small little things up to the big things concerning the country. I found him surprisingly very knowledgeable about all that’s happening. I asked him why he did ministry and not politics and he said; ‘I don’t know – I suppose it was God’s calling’.”

09:38: Dabengwa – “We are here today to represent Petunia’s parents. It was Petunia’s parents who accepted me into the family and it is they that married us. From that time we became very close. We’ve become part of that family. Everything that happens we participate. When my wife was in hospital in SA and before in Harare, they were there. Commissioner Petunia visited her even when she was in SA. She gave us comfort. She prayed with us. And a miracle happened. Even the doctors said that it was God’s hand that could save her.”

09:35: Dumiso Dabengwa and his wife take to the podium. He is a brother in law to the late Apostle.

09:30: “He never showed he was a brother in law. He made us feel like we are all the same. This man means a lot in all our families. The Lord took him away when he was going to bury our own. And here we are – two deaths at the same time – which nobody could predict. I want to thank my sister Petunia for being so strong.”

09:26: “We want to thank all of you for the kindness you have showed our family. Charles’ death has reminded me that our death is uncertain. In Charles we have lost a great man. He was a caring man. We could depend on Him – no matter what the occasion was. In good times and in bad times he would look for the gap and fill it. His life was anchored on Bible principles. He cared for our spiritual well being.”

09:23: Three of Apostle Chiriseri’s brothers in-law take the stage…

09:22: Their auntie, Auntie Makhosa has taken to the podium. “Petunia was good to my nephew. And she has been good to our family. I want to thank her for that. I want to thank God for strengthening us. Let us console each other as families. We are all hurt. Go well, Charles. I trust you are near the Lord now.”

09:17: “There is a double portion anointing for you. For the family, everyone needs to stand with these children. Let’s stand with Senior Pastor Chiriseri. May we support this woman of God and these children.” – Stanley Chiriseri

09:15: The challenge is now on Pastor Petunia to make sure the work goes on. “The leadership of His Presence should not lower the standard.” – Stanley Chiriseri

09; 14: “Many people have questions but if we should keep our faith till that last day and we shall ask Him. God knows timing. He knows how we should live and how much we will live. Our bodies are like a work suit. That’s what happened to Charles. His work was completed. I know He was welcome by God saying, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

09: 13: “The number of men and women of God here to us attest to how much good he has done.” – Stanley Chiriseri

09:13: “Munhu akarwa hondo yakanaka. Akamhanya. Akapedza.” – Stanley Chiriseri about his brother

09:12: Pastor Stanley Chiriseri, the Apostle’s younger brother has taken to the podium and expresses how much of a father figure the late clergyman was in their family.

09:11: Apostle Colin Nyathi conducting an altar call based on the file footage just shown.

09:10: Big screen showing file footage of Apostle Chiriseri talking about people’s need to have a personal relationship with God.

09:05: Below is an image of the growing crowd at the ZITF Hall 3

08:58: According to His Presence Ministries International (HPMI) members “Apostle Charles Chiriseri was full of awe and gratitude, for the 10 years we served together. He was inspired by the Spirit to sing and lead us into worship as we sang together this is the last song we sang together.” The YouTube tribute video below is a HPMI tribute to Apostle Chiriseri.

08: 29: After the church service Apostle Chiriseri’s body will be ferried to Lady Stanley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

08:27: A church service was held yesterday at Celebration Centre in Harare – today’s service is being held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall Number 3 in Bulawayo.

PREAMBLE

THE burial of the late Apostle Charles Chiriseri, the founder of His Presence Ministries International, which was put on hold pending the recovery of his wife, Pastor Petunia Chiriseri, who was in the intensive care unit at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital, goes ahead today after she was discharged on the 18th of October.

Apostle Chiriseri died on the spot last Thursday night after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a donkey along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mbembesi.

His wife, a member of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Council who was sworn in by President Mugabe on July 7 this year, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was hospitalised ever since.

Founder of Harvest House International Ministries, Bishop Colin Nyathi, said Apostle Chiriseri’s death was a blow to Christians as he had touched their lives over a 20 year period.

Apostle Chiriseri founded His Presence Ministries International which has branches in the United Kingdom, South Africa and 10 branches across Zimbabwe.

At the time of his death, he was a member and leader of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and Council of Apostles. He is survived by four children and an adopted niece.