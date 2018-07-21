AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa in Marondera

President Mnangagwa was in Marondera today. To read about what happened and what was said, scroll down and start from the bottom.

15:04 - President Mnangagwa concludes his speech by declaring that victory is certain for Zanu-PF.

15:03 – President Mnangagwa says he wishes for an electoral process that is free from violence and says the opposition will provoke the ruling party but it should not be distracted.

15:02 – He says we have observers in the country and we want free and fair elections and urges people to welcome the observers and says no one should give ZEC instructions.

15:00 -President Mnangagwa says by 2030 Zimbabwe must be a middle income economy.

14:59 - He says what happened during primaries is water under the bridge and Zanu-PF is a mass party.

14:58 – On devolution he says each province must sit down soon after elections to deliberate on economic programmes.

14:57 -He assured Mashonaland East of a State Universities soon.

14:56 – He says last Monday government launched C-Trade to allow people to buys shares from the stock exchange from wherever they are. The President also says he recently launched a women and a youth bank that that will give start up loans without collateral.

14:54 – On Tuesday he says he will do the ground breaking ceremony of the $4,2 billion Karo Resources platinum project.

President Mnangagwa says every area with resources can be declared an economic zone without any challenge.

14:52 – ED says government has programmes for each and every sector that will be rolled out soon. On energy, he says he commissioned 300 megawatts following the expansion of Karina South. He says recently he commissioned the expansion of Hwange 7 and 8 that has created 3000 jobs.

14:50 – He says money to finance various programmes in the country is not coming from the treasury but foreign investors.

“The economy is projected to grow by 5 percent by end of year.”

14:48 – The President says government is creating an environment where those with business acumen should thrive.He says Mashonaland East is endowed with vast natural resources but the province required capital to realise benefits of those resources and declares that CSC in Marondera is being resuscitated.

14:45 – He says government has embarked on a re-engagement drive with the global world. For the first time Zimbabwe went to Davos, where global shapers meet where he preached that Zimbabwe is open for business and now global investors are flocking into the country.

“The economy was stagnant because of sanctions but now the focusing is on creating wealth.”

14:41 - He says those who want to venture into piggery or poultry, the government is ready to support them.

14:40 - He says governmentt is empowering the farmers through the Command Agriculture programme and the Presidential Input Scheme. And adds that the the Command Agriculture programme has now been extended to livestock, cotton, and soya beans – the livestock programme has already kicked off in Matabeleland region.

14:38 - He says at the moment government is doing a land audit to ensure that everyone benefits under the land reform programme.

“For close to 20 years the country was in isolation because of sanctions but we don’t regret that.The and reform is now behind us and we should now modernise the agricultural sector to ensure good harvests even during drought periods. We are now saying good bye to poverty.”

14:35 - He says government and the private sector should always dialogue on how to grow the economy together. He turns to the illegal sanctions and says God blessed Zimbabwe with good soils but in 2000 the country was slapped with illegal sanctions for repossessing the land.

14:33 - President Mnangagwa says he there are 286 chiefs in Zimbabwe which makes a unitary Zimbabwe. He reveals to the crowd that he met all the traditional leadership in Gweru and briefed them about the new dispensation. He says he also met with the business community and war veterans on a similar mission.

14:31 - He says Zanu-PF has the capacity to cleanse itself and it demonstrated that in November last year at the height of G40 madness. He admits that remnants of G40 still remain in the party.

14:30 - He says power comes from the people and under the new dispensation the entire leadership are the servants of the people….

“The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

14:28 - President Mnangagwa says there are now too many political parties and people should not be bothered by them because Zanu-PF is a mass party. He urged people to go and vote resoundingly in the July 30 general elections.

“Zanu-PF welcomes everyone who embraces it’s ideology.”

14:25 - He says in the new dispensation unity is of paramount importance to ensure development of the country.

“We are all Zimbabweans at the end of the day so its important to respect each other.”

14:22 - President Mnangagwa says we now have a new Zimbabwe. He says it’s important to remind each other about the freedom fighters who came from Mashonaland East and the history of Zimbabwe will not be complete without mentioning their names.

14:17 - President Mnangagwa is now on the podium and is doing his trade mark victory dance as the DJ belts Kutonga Kwaro by Jah Prayzah.

14:05 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium.

The picture above shows him meeting the winning and losing candidates of Zanu-PF primary elections.

13:35 - VP Chiwenga now giving a detailed history of President Mnangagwa’s political career from the days of the liberation struggle to his elevation to leader of Zanu-PF and President of Zimbabwe.

13:30 – Vice President Chiwenga is now addressing the rally.

13:25 - National commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje takes to the podium. He says his duty is to introduce those accompanying the President.

13:20 - Cde Biggie Matiza the Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson giving welcome remarks. He promises President Mnangagwa more than 85 percent of total vote in his province.

He says they are happy with the President’s thrust of opening the country for business.

He says there is peace in the province ahead of the polls.

PREAMBLE

President Mnangagwa has arrived at Rudhaka Stadium for a Zanu-PF rally.

He is accompanied by his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri and Politburo members.

Stay with us for live updates.