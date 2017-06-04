Back off: Dr Sekeramayi tells Prof Moyo

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 | 3279 views

Jonathan Moyo 2

Harare Bureau
Zanu-PF Politburo member and Minister of Defence Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has put Professor Jonathan Moyo in his place after the latter last week tried to drag him into his successionist politics and anti Vice-President Mnangagwa agenda.

Dr Sekeramayi exclusively told our Harare Bureau on Friday that Prof Moyo – a fellow Politburo member and Cabinet minister – that he was uninterested in his self-serving endeavours. On Thursday, Prof Moyo told a Sapes Trust Policy Dialogue in Harare that Dr Sekeramayi was the highest-ranking Zanu-PF member after President Mugabe and stood in good stead to take over as Head of State and Government.

He then attacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and also tried to pit him against VP Phelekezela Mphoko in what observers said was a divisive attempt to play senior officials against each other for his own ends. Sources said Dr Sekeremayi was furious with Prof Moyo, and appearing visibly irritated by the attempt to drag him into successionist and factional politics, the Defence Minister told our Harare Bureau: “Please, they must leave me in peace. Why drag me into those things?”

Observers told our sister newspaper The Herald last week that Prof Moyo was talking as if VP Mnangagwa and Dr Sekeramayi were in some sort of competition, and called on the party to discipline him. Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chair Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa said, “Imagine Judas Iscariot sitting in judgement over the (other 11) apostles that stuck all the way to the cross with Jesus Christ?

“Now Jonso (Prof Moyo) had his mark sheet, doling out scores to self-chosen recipients of the equivalent of Oscars of the Zimbabwe Revolution — all in a phony undertaking that reeks of apostasy and treachery through and through . . . Jonso the war time deserter and treacherous spy never was Zanu-PF.”

Analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi added that Prof Moyo’s “warped mentality” should not be allowed to undermine and devalue the liberation struggle, while another observer Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said Prof Moyo was trying to find a godfather for his successionist and factionalist cabal.

  • Bhebeh

    Moyo is sent by Mugabe and Grace Mugabe to utter such nonsense in public. He defrauded ZIMDEF of money that tertiary students need but Mugabe is saying that is politics of war veterans. In Marondera addressing the youth, Mugabe said the political tension in ZANUPF is not caused by Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo but tribalism by war veterans who say Mugabe is Zezuru he should go. He did not say they are saying as a party ZANUPF needs a younger president. They say how can a 93 old lead them to the election battle-elections are like war you fight hard to win voters by presenting credible-dignified candidates, not thieves. A person on a walking stick and who can hardly open his eyes is not a desirable candidate because if ZANUPF loses no-one will simpathise with losers but drag Mugabe to the International Criminal Court in Hague for prosecution on war crimes, fraud, political violence, gukurahundi genocide -exactly as what was done to Uhuru Kenyatta-Kenya-the west hates liberation movement leaders-they killed white people during the war and grab assets-now some British are poor. Sekeramayi did the right thing to dismiss the hogwash: The 2017 G40 Unilateral Declaration of Independence from ZANUPF. This is the Third Tsholotsho Declaration against Third Chimurenga.