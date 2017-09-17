Bamusi ready for Hre Derby

Harare Bureau

CAPS UNITED winger Phineas Bamusi is approximately 2,25 seconds behind the world’s fastest footballer Gareth Bale of Real Madrid (9,75 seconds per 100 meters).

“Approximately it takes me about 12 seconds to run 100 meters,” said Bamusi who is set to start again for Makepekepe when they visit Dynamos at Rufaro this afternoon for a Premiership soccer match.

The 26-year-old Caps United man admits that he is not the most skilful of players.

“I am not a skilful player therefore I have to compensate that with my pace which is my strength and playing the wing role allows me to express myself and that’s why I enjoy playing in that position ,” said Bamusi.

Bamusi is thankful to Caps United for giving his career a kiss of life after a miserable time at Harare City where he didn’t get much game time and sustained a serious ankle injury.

Bamusi, who grew up supporting Caps United, revealed that the defeat to Dynamos a fortnight ago left a somber mood in the champions’ dressing room.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room after that defeat two weeks ago was something else, it was a very somber one. Personally I was hurt like never before. I grew up supporting Caps United and have been pained by some past defeats to DeMbare before but this one was just too heavy,” he said.

As the two Harare rivals clash again today, Bamusi and his teammates are eager to bring the smiles back to the green half of Harare.