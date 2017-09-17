Ban on alcohol sale imminent

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | 472 views

Harare Bureau
GOVERNMENT has revived its bid to regulate consumption of alcohol with a Cabinet committee recently approving a draft policy outlawing sale of alcoholic products during certain days, hours and to pregnant women.

It has been gathered that the National Alcohol Policy has since received blessings from various line ministries and is set to be tabled in Cabinet anytime soon.

The push to enforce a host of restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol follows Government’s concern over increasing cases of abuse of the product countrywide.

The policy is a brainchild of former Health Minister Dr Timothy Stamps, who is now health advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dr Stamps argued the policy is the right pathway in maintaining good health as well as protecting people against alcohol abuse.

Health and Child Care secretary Retired Brigadier General Dr Gerald Gwinji said the proposed new rules are similar to those first mooted in 2010.

“We took the proposed new policy to the working party which comprises officials from various ministries and it passed,” he said.

“It also went to the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication and it went through. It now awaits to go to the Cabinet.

“The current one is a revised version of the 2010 draft after realising that the initial one had gaps.

“The policy is concerned with imparting behaviour change.

“Policies are there to give guidance to the general populace and various stakeholders. The reduction of alcohol abuse can be done partly through the law but the rest will be through moral suasion.”

Our Harare Bureau understands that the policy proposes to bar the sale of alcohol during the week, regulate the number of hours to sell the products and provide guidelines on the consumption of alcohol during special events like parties and weddings on the basis of the venue in which they are held.

Information shows that motor vehicle drivers found with a blood alcohol concentration of above 0,08 per 100ml of blood face arrest and those found selling the product to pregnant women will also be arrested.

maize-2 Command Agriculture new season roll out starts

Dumisani Nsingo and Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporters THE Government will in two weeks start distributing agricultural inputs under Command Agriculture to enable...

President Mugabe goes through biometric voter registration (BVR) process Voter registration begins

President Mugabe goes through biometric voter registration (BVR) process Harare Bureau THE biometric voter registration exercise is set to start tomorrow at 63 centres countrywide...

whatsapp-app-logo WhatsApp abusers face 10 years in jail

Sunday News Reporter INDIVIDUALS and companies that will abuse social media to threaten, intimidate, harass, incite people to cause violence and transmit nude and intimate...

President Mugabe President leaves for UN summit

President Mugabe Munyaradzi Huni, Harare Bureau President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe left Harare for New York yesterday evening to attend the 72nd Session...

  • Gen Gowon

    Zimbabwe being turned into an Islamic Fundamentalist State.The government is also shooting itself on the foot.The proposal to ban selling of alcohol on some days of the week is likely to impact negatively on the country’s revenue at a time when the govt is struggling to finance its operations.Apart from this,the companies that produce beer would be forced to retrench as volumes of alcohol sales would drastically go down.Currently these companies have not been spared by the meltdown of this bond note economy.Delta Beverages closed down a lot of their distributing outlets due to poor business sometime ago.It would be therefore, logical to shelve this proposal at this point in time instead, the govt should concentrate on aligning the country’s legislation with the provisions of the new constitution.What is important is simply to strictly enforce the existing regulations that govern the distribution and sale of alcohol,simple and straight forward.