Bantu Rovers crowned champs

Sports Correspondent

BANTU Rovers came good on the last day of the Zifa Southern Region season as they edged Amagagasi in Victoria Falls 1-0 yesterday to lift the championship on goal difference and put themselves on course to the Premiership.

Although the promotion and relegation format is still shrouded in controversy, Bantu have put themselves in good stead after going into the game trailing Bulawayo Chiefs by two points but the latter was held by Ntabazinduna 1-1 to end the season on equal points with Bantu.

The Johannes Ngodzo coached side ended the race on 64 points, same as Chiefs but a superior goal difference saw them clinch the championship. Bantu had a goal difference of 34 while Chiefs ended at 28.

An early strike from Obriel Chirinda was enough to secure the championship from Bantu while Chiefs struggled in their game against Ntabazinduna and with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side were in control for the better part of the match.

Nomandla Moyo drew first blood for Ntabazinduna and Chiefs’ captain, Moses Majika pulled off an equaliser late but it was not enough to get them the title.

An ecstatic Ngodzo said he invoked his experience in the game to calm his charges’ nerves and ensure they emerge victorious in the match. Bantu had lead for the better part of the season but Chiefs found themselves on top with four games to go.

“I told them of my experience when I was with Highlanders and AmaZulu were ahead of us and we had one game against Masvingo and we focused on our match and went on to lift the title. We simply had to win our game. I got a lot of help from other members of the technical department and Mandla Mpofu played a crucial role at the beginning of the season and I am grateful for the work he did,” he said.

Chiefs chairman, James Rugwevere said it was unfortunate they lost on the last day and blamed the pressure of having to win the game.

“The fact that we had to win the game put much pressure on us and negatively affected us but that is football, we just have to wait for next year and see what we can do,” he said.

Southern Region chairman, Musa Mandaza congratulated Bantu on their victory adding he was pleased the league had to go to the wire.

He said the competition was tight as shown by the fact that with four games to go there were still four teams in contention for the championship.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to Bantu and wish them all the best in the journey ahead. It is now up to them to ensure they do not slide back to Division One but go and stay in the Premiership,” added Mandaza.

Bantu join Black Rhinos (Northern Region) and Shabanie Mine (Central Region) as winners of their respective Division One leagues with the Eastern Region yet to crown a champion.