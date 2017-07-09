BATTLE OF ZAMBEZI! Warriors face Chipolopolo in Cosafa final

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Sun City Resort, South Africa

THE Cosafa Castle Cup tournament comes to an end this afternoon with the final pitting four-time winning sides Zambia and Zimbabwe locking horns at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace with the Warriors striker Knox Mutizwa declaring himself physically and mentally ready for the battle.

After a gruelling tournament run in which they played an incredible five matches within a short space of time but managed to score 16 goals in the process, the Warriors would want to wrap up such a telling performance with gold medals at the expense of their opponents who only joined after the group stages but are also eager to lift the regional trophy for the fifth time.

Two of Zambia’s final triumphs have been at the misery of Zimbabwe, first beating them in 1998 and in 2013 but Zimbabwe might not be too worried about that as they too have prevailed over Chipolopolo twice in the final first in 2005 and the second win coming four years later which was the last time Zimbabwe ruled the region.

Today’s duel will therefore settle matters on who is the king, at least for now in the tournament’s 20-year history and Mutizwa, who was only five years old when Zambia beat Zimbabwe in the 1998 final and seven years old when the Warriors dismantled Lesotho 6-0 on aggregate to win their first Cosafa Castle Cup, says he is ready for that challenge.

“I was waiting for this opportunity and it has come. I am physically and mentally prepared for this game and I know all the players are too,” said the former Highlanders hitman who won the Zimbabwe Golden Boot Award with 14 goals in 17 matches in 2015, a feat that saw him attract the attention of South Africa Premiership side Bidvets Wits.

Once he discovers his scoring prowess, the 23-year-old never seems to stop and always comes up with crucial goals as proven by his late goals for Golden Arrows in which he literally denied South African giants Kaizer Chiefs the league title with a late equaliser after coming in as a substitute and also scored against another South African giant Orlando Pirates. He seems to have found that scoring knack at this tournament.

“I have performed well so far in the tournament where I came in as a substitute against Swaziland and managed to score the winning goal. The coaches showed confidence in me and thrust me in the starting line-up for the semi-final against Lesotho and I managed to score a hat-trick so my confidence is very high and I am looking forward to the final,” said Mutizwa whose tournament goal tally stands at four but could easily have been five had his goal against Mozambique in the opening Group B match not been shockingly ruled for offside. Numerous television replays have shown that the player was actually onside.

This afternoon’s encounter will be the toughest for the Warriors and coach Sunday Chidzambwa, who is yet to lose a Cosafa match in charge of the Warriors in which he has won 12 and drawn two matches, acknowledges that and has called on his boys, especially the backline to avoid making mistakes while also keeping their tactical shape.

“They (Zambia) are a very good side, very physical and also very quick and we have to be at our best. We have to avoid unnecessary mistakes and we should always keep our shape,” Chidzambwa said.

Apart from Mutizwa, the Warriors can also bank on in form captain Ovidy Karuru who has lead from the front, scoring for fun and is the current top goal scorer in the tournament with six goals. Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure has also come to the party, proving a key member of the team in an unfamiliar attacking role and so has goalkeeper George Chigova, with former Wankie defender Eric Chipeta expected to provide leadership to the backline.

Goal scorers

6 goals – Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe)

4 – Knox Mutizwa (Zimbabwe)

3 – Ocean Mushure (Zimbabwe), Justin Shonga (Zambia)

2 – Claudel Fanomezana (Madagascar), Rinjala Raherinaivo (Madagascar), Yahya Ramadhani (Tanzania), Saimon Msuva (Tanzania), Brian Mwila (Zambia)

1 – Arnaldo (Mozambique), Felix Badenhorst (Swaziland), Talent Chawapiwa (Zimbabwe), Jackson Chirwa (Zambia), Prince Dube (Zimbabwe), Roger Katjiteo (Namibia), Tsoanelo Koetle (Lesotho), Elias Maguri (Tanzania), Blessing Majarira (Zimbabwe), Roddy Melanie (Seychelles), Judas Moseamedi (South Africa), Sera Motebang (Lesotho), Mutong (Mozambique), Ranaivoson Ndrantoharilala (Madagascar), Riyaad Norodien (South Africa), Erasto Nyoni (Tanzania), Mabuti Potloane (Lesotho), Augusto Quibeto (Angola), Joseph Perticots (Mauritius), Ardino Raveloarisona (Madagascar), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Botswana), Stelio (Mozambique)