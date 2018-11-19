BBR goods train derails

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | 231 views

goods-train-derail

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A BEITBRIDGE Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train on Saturday morning derailed off the railway line in Cement Siding area on the outskirts of Bulawayo, causing extensive damage to the railway line.

The goods train was headed to Beitbridge when it derailed. National Railways of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the incident but since it is a BBR train, he could not give more details about the damage to the train and the cargo.

He said he suspected that the railway line could have expanded and then contracted as a result of the weather.

“Yes the railway line was damaged. Normally in summer we experience what we call kick-outs and wash aways on the track. With kick-outs, our track usually expand and then contract, which cause it to bend or to break,” he said.

About a week ago a goods train derailed after crashing into a truck on the Masvingo – Beitbridge highway and rail crossing.

According to reports the train crashed into a haulage truck trailer.

The railway line suffered massive damage and was ripped off the ground for about 50 metres.

@peterkmatika

>
Like it? Share it!

‘We saw fire consume fellow passengers’

More Related News
Brooklyn Bus disaster2 ‘We saw fire consume fellow passengers’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent A SOMBRE atmosphere fills the air as relatives and passers-by watch in disbelief at the charred remains of a bus which has...

Mpilo fire 1 Mpilo Hospital goes up in smoke

Precious Maphosa and Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporters A doctor was injured while property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed yesterday when Mpilo Central Hospital...

President Mnangagwa ED adds weight to AU reforms

President Mnangagwa Darlington Musarurwa in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia Zimbabwe fully supports reforming the African Union into a lean, well-managed, efficient and performance-based...

President Mnangagwa LATEST: President mourns Brooklyn bus disaster victims

Sunday News Reporter PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday afternoon expressed devastation following the death of 30 people who died in a road accident in Gwanda’s West...