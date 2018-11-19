BBR goods train derails

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A BEITBRIDGE Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train on Saturday morning derailed off the railway line in Cement Siding area on the outskirts of Bulawayo, causing extensive damage to the railway line.

The goods train was headed to Beitbridge when it derailed. National Railways of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the incident but since it is a BBR train, he could not give more details about the damage to the train and the cargo.

He said he suspected that the railway line could have expanded and then contracted as a result of the weather.

“Yes the railway line was damaged. Normally in summer we experience what we call kick-outs and wash aways on the track. With kick-outs, our track usually expand and then contract, which cause it to bend or to break,” he said.

About a week ago a goods train derailed after crashing into a truck on the Masvingo – Beitbridge highway and rail crossing.

According to reports the train crashed into a haulage truck trailer.

The railway line suffered massive damage and was ripped off the ground for about 50 metres.

