Blockbuster clash abandoned after crowd trouble at BF

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE eagerly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between two of the most supported teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned with 41 minutes played due to crowd trouble.

Highlanders’ fans protested the decision by referee Munyaradzi Majoni to point to allow Dynamos striker, Christian Epoupa’s equaliser just before the break. The Cameroonian striker appeared to be in an offside position when he slotted past Ariel Sibanda to level matters for Dynamos. Majoni looked to his better positioned assistant; Thomas Kusosa who signaled that there was nothing wrong with the goal and pointed to the centre.

Bosso players, including Sibanda mobbed Kusosa in protest but the match official stood his ground. Just when Highlanders players were ready to restart play from the centre, crowd trouble started on the Empankweni End as fans pelted Kusosa with missiles.

Efforts by officials, even pleas by the Highlanders players as well as technical department did not help to quell the tempers, leading to a lengthy delay and eventually the abandonment of the match when it seemed clear that the fans were not going to allow Kusosa to take his position on the touch line.

Highlanders, who dominated for better parts of the first half had taken the lead through Captain Rahman Kutsanzira who struck a beautiful goal in the 24th minute from a quickly taken corner by Allan Gahadzikwa.

Football authorities now have to deliver a verdict on the abandoned match. One thing for certain is Bosso will be fined for the behavior of their fans but what happens to the result remains to be seen.

Ngezi Platinum beat Harare City 1-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the log with 16 points. ZPC Kariba had become the log leaders with a 2-0 triumph against Tsholotsho on Saturday while Black Rhinos also went up with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City on the same day.

Chicken Inn left it till late to overpower Yadah, Hwange were held to a goalless draw by Triangle, the same result between How Mine and FC Platinum as well as Shabanie Mine and Chapungu.

@Mdawini_29