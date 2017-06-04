Bonus payment dates unchanged

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jun 4, 2017 | 747 views
Prisca Mupfumira

Senior Reporter
THE Government has dismissed as false and unfounded rumours that payment of teachers’ 2016 bonuses will be staggered between June and July this year.

Rumours have been spreading on social media suggesting that teachers based in rural areas would be paid their bonuses in June, while those in urban areas would be paid in July.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Cde Prisca Mupfumira yesterday said the Government’s position on civil servants’ bonuses had not changed.

In March this year, the Government announced that payment of civil servants’ 13th cheque would begin in April spread to May, June and August. The Government said no one would be paid in July because of cash flow problems.

Cde Mupfumira said the arrangement remains intact.
“I don’t know anything about that rumour. Our position has not changed from our original announcement,” she said.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe got their dues first in April. Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services were paid last month while teachers will get their bonuses in June. The last batch of workers commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will get their bonuses in August.

 

