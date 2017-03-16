Latest – Bosso, Dembare friendly called off

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE proposed pre-season friendly match between the country’s biggest teams, Dynamos and Highlanders which had been scheduled for Sunday has been called off.

Highlanders secretary general, Emmet Ndlovu said they were forced to abandon plans to play Dynamos in a friendly encounter because that fixture was deemed by football authorities to be a counter attraction to the Confederation of Africa Football matches involving Caps United and Ngezi Platinum.

Makepekepe take on TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first round, second leg of the African Champions League at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday while a day before Ngezi Platinum clash with Recreativo do Libolo of Angola in a Caf Confederation Cup, first round return leg.

“PSL has officially said there is no game that is going to be allowed to take place over this weekend owing to the international matches involving Caps United and Ngezi Platinum, for that reason everything else has been thrown out of rail. We had not applied because rumourly we had heard that there is a good chance that we might not be allowed after all so we then communicated with the PSL and PSL did say no games will be allowed because remember these matches they get approval from PSL, Zifa and the SRC everybody involved,’’ said Ndlovu.

Bosso and DeMbare were planning to test each other’s strength before the start of the 2017 season. The fixture had initially been planned for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday but with the venue being used by Caps United on that day, it had been shifted to Bulawayo.

The match would have given former Dynamos striker Rodreck Mutuma, now a Bosso player an opportunity to punish DeMbare for terminating his contract when it still had six months left.

