BOSSO FALL TO CAPS

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Caps United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

(Caps United won 3-2 on penalties)

CAPS United are the winners of this year’s Zimbabwe National Army Commander’s Charities Shield after they overcame holders, Highlanders, in an eventful final staged at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday which had ended in a stalemate in 90 minutes.

The win by Caps United denied Highlanders a third successive time that they have lifted the ZNA Charities Shield.

Makepekepe could even afford to miss from the spot in regulation time, veteran striker Leonard Tsipa was denied by Highlanders goalkeeper Prosper Matutu early into the second half. The 2016 league champions, even though starting off the shoot-out with a miss managed to outscore their opponents. There was a stoppage before the penalties were taken as coaches from both teams seemed to argue about the balls which were to be used for the spot kicks.

The victorious Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe felt that the style of football was high-quality from both teams but they were to some extent superior. He believes they have a good team since they were missing six regular players, with those who did duty yesterday doing well to impress him.

“I thought the quality of football was very good from both teams but eventually I thought we were slightly better. I think we have a very good team, this is a fact, today we were missing six regular players, players that did duty for us last week were missing from this team, for the other players that we brought in today to give us what they gave us today I am very satisfied.

We know what these boys who played today are capable of doing, this is the reason why we have put so much trust in them in representing the club in a game of this magnitude,’’ Chitembwe said.

His Highlanders counterpart, Erol Akbay described yesterday’s fixture as a great contest and was not really hurt to lose on penalties as to him it was better than coming out second best in 90 minutes. On the delay, Akbay said he did not understand what referee Philani Ncube was explaining to the coaches because the match official was supposed to stick to the rules of the football.

“It was actually a good game, a real final game. I can live with losing on penalties but I cannot lose playing 90 minutes. I am not so happy but I can live with that. They wanted to take penalties with their own ball, normally in football rules you cannot do that, there is a match ball and with the match ball you do penalties. I don’t understand what the referee was explaining, there was nothing to explain it is the match ball that you have to play with, the referee was not our friend today,’’ said Akbay.

The match started off at a fast pace with Highlanders getting the first chance only for Gabriel Nyoni to shoot wide in the third minute. A minute later, a blunder by Carlton Munzabwa almost had Roderick Mutuma through on goal but the striker was slow to react.

In the eighth minute, Tafadzwa Rusike, who had a dazzling first half had his attempt saved by Matutu for a corner from a Moses Muchenje cross. From that set piece, Cabby Kamhapa had his strike tipped over by Matutu for a corner. As Caps United piled on the pressure, Hardlife Zvirekwi had his effort go over the bar in the 12th minute.

Munzabwa was shown a yellow card for bringing down Nyoni in the 26th minute outside the box. From the resultant free kick, Mutuma drew out a brilliant save from Jorum Muchambo. Nyoni was another victim of a crude tackle by Justice Jangano who got himself booked in the 31st minute.

Bosso had a great chance to take the lead in the first half injury time, Benson Phiri heading for Tendai Ndlovu who unbelievable shot wide unmarked in the box. Caps United were presented with a perfect opportunity to go ahead five minutes into the second half when Bukhosi Ncube nudged Muchenje inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Tsipa was given the task of putting the 2016 Zimbabwe league champions in the lead but Matutu dived to his right to save the penalty.

The ball fell into Tsipa’s path but the Bosso defence was alert to clear it away to safety.

Nhlanhla Ndlovu, four minutes after coming in for the injured Nyoni chose to be selfish when he went for goal when he should have passed to a free Mutuma with his shot at goal not powerful enough to trouble Muchambo. Highlanders thought they had won it two minutes before the end when Munawa rattled the cross bar but the ball was deemed to have not crossed over the line. After the delay in taking penalties, Muchenje saw his effort come off the upright but Bosso captain for the day, Tendai Ngulube’s spot kick was saved by Muchambo. Kamhapa sent Matutu the wrong way with the same done by Adrian Silla for Bosso who beat Muchambo. Ronald Pfumbidzai fired past Matutu, Munawa on target to make it 2-2. Tafadzwa Rusike sent his penalty into the terraces but that did not matter as Ncube’s attempt came off the upright. Jangano put Makepekepe in the lead and it was left to Mutuma to level matters to take the shoot-out to sudden death. With the Caps United players urging him on before he set off to take his penalty, Mutuma had his effort saved by Muchambo who dived to the left to spark wild celebrations from the Makepekepe supporters.

Caps United were presented with their gold medals as well as trophy by Major-General Trust Mugoba who is the chief of general staff in the ZNA and Zimbabwe Football Association vice-president, Omega Sibanda.

Teams

Highlanders: P Matutu, B Ncube, S Munawa, B Banda(Mudzingwa 89 mins), T Ndlovu, T Ngulube, H Moyo, R Mutuma, G Nyoni(Ndlovu 70 mins), B Phiri, A Gahadzikwa(Silla 78 mins)

Caps United: J Muchambo, P Bamusi, J Jangano, M Muchenje, V Musarurwa, R Pfumbidzai, T Rusike, L Tsipa (Chungwa 65 mins), H Zvirekwi (Kambanje 67 mins), C Kamhapa, C Munzabwa

— @Mdawini_29