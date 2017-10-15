BOSSO-FC PLATS RESUME BATTLE

Allan Foti, Sunday News Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS welcome FC Platinum to Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon for a Castle Lager Premiership encounter whose result will mean something different for either combatant.

For both sides, this is more than just a game, more than pride, the Platinum miners want the Premiership title while Amahlolanyama want to finish what has become a difficult season for them on a high note.

While not too much separates the two sides in the head to head count, player for player FC Platinum have an edge. Victory for Bosso at home is no longer a guarantee and “Guvnor” Erol Akbay will have to come up with a plan to contain an FC Platinum side that can do it all: defend, run, play and score.

Akbay’s lads have blown hot and cold in this campaign but have shown that on any given day, they too can do it all. This was distinctly evident in the 4-0 rout of a stunned Chicken Inn at Barbourfields tossing the Gamecocks’ title hopes up in the air.

In this match they passed, defended like a team and played near perfect counter-attack football against a team that was expected to dominate them in the midfield and boss them all over the play.

Head to head

The two sides have met 13 times since FC Platinum’s promotion to the Premiership, but neither team has been able to develop a clear domination of the other. Highlanders have five wins to today’s opponents four and another four battles between the two have failed to produce a winning result.

Highlanders have scored 14 goals against FC Platinum who have managed one goal more than the fading giants.

Highlanders have collected 19 points off FC Platinum who have taken 16.

Tactics

Highlanders: Akbay has been fairly successful with a 4-3-3 formation especially in big matches where midfield control is important. The Dutch coach can also opt for the very basic 4-4-2.

Against Dynamos in both league matches and most recently against Chicken Inn, Highlanders showed that they can bully the midfield and choke any movement going forward by their opponents.

Their midfield three are likely to be Tendai Ngulube, Godfrey Makaruse and re-born hard man, Simon Munawa. Blessed with power and stamina, Munawa is a very effective box to box player when the mood calls, and has been known to score a goal or two when it matters for Highlanders.

Makaruse and Ngulube provide the creative spark that allows the skillful Rahman Kutsanzira to take on defenders and set up the strike duo of Ralph Matema and Gabriel Nyoni both of whom are expected to start this afternoon.

Should they decide to play a 4-4-2 formation, Ngulube and Munawa will play as defensive linkman while Makaruse and Kutsanzira operate on either side of the midfield.

On the bench, Akbay can call upon the experience of playmaker, Allan Gahadzikwa and young forward Nhlanhla Ndlovu.

FC Platinum: This is a team that is bursting at the seam with talent. On the bench they have one of the best football minds in former Warriors captain Norman Mapeza, a classy midfielder in his prime. Over the years, he has turned FC Platinum into serious title contenders and has come close every season since he took over at Mandava.

His is a football philosophy premised on control of the midfield and dominating exchanges. His team thrives on passing and positional discipline, but is also able to run at defences when opportunities present themselves. Mapeza’s depth of talent includes the skilful Talent Chawapihwa, Brett Amidu and proven goal scorers Gift Mbweti and Rodwell Chinyengetere.

To add grit to his midfield, Mapeza has Gerald Takwara to call on.

Against Bosso, Mapeza will try to have Amidu and Chawapihwa run at the back four and create chances for Mbweti and Chinyengetere.— @AllanFoti