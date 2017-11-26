Bosso finish sixth

Dumisani Nsingo, Sports Reporter

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Caps United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1



HIGHLANDERS coach, Erol Akbay, might have wished to bid farewell to his side and legion of fans with a win but he was content with a stalemate against former champions Caps United in the final match of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The match was more of dead rubber as Caps had already secured fifth place going into the match while Bosso needed a win or draw to claim sixth position. The match was played at a pulsating pace but it was Makepekepe who enjoyed better position for much of the first half and could have taken the lead in the 13th minute but John Zhuwawu’s diving header from a Hardlife Zvirekwi’s cross was safely collected by Ariel Sibanda in goals for Bosso.

Bosso only came out of their shell in the 23rd minute when veteran striker, Ralph Matema, skied his effort following an impressive build up started by defender Honest Moyo and attacking winger Goddfrey Makaruse on the left flank.

However, Makepekepe took the lead against the run of play when 2017 golden boot winner, Dominic Chungwa took advantage lapse of concentration by the Bosso rearguard to scramble in a goal past an exposed Sibanda.

The home team begun to enjoy better position and displayed some rare attacking flair after the introduction of Ray Lunga for Godfrey Makaruse and were rewarded when Matema laid a pass to speedy winger Nyoni inside the box. With all and sundry expecting Nyoni to cross into the box or shoot at goal, the winger crisscrossed his right foot over his left foot while on the run and poked the ball into the far post leaving Edmore Sibanda a bemused spectator.

The goal which was his first of the season is surely a contender for the goal of the season judging by the spectacular fashion it was scored. Caps’ attack lost steam Chungwa was replaced by Moses Muchenje. The Dutch coach said Highlanders will always have a place in his heart.

“From here I am going home and will see what comes out from other clubs in other countries. Zimbabwe is a very nice country with very nice people and I enjoyed the reception I always got when walking into town from my place of residence. Like I have always said Highlanders is like my first love you know the feeling you have with your first love it’s the same feeling I have for Highlanders,” said Akbay.