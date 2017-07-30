Bosso hope to pick up pieces

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane this afternoon in what is set to be a tricky Castle Lager Premiership tie for the Bulawayo side.

Bosso head into the match coming from a 2-1 loss to Bulawayo City on Thursday and coach, Erol Akbay said they are looking at nothing but victory despite seeking a new striking partnership. Akbay said following the departure of Roderick Mutuma and Prince Dube to Yadah Stars and South Africa’s Supersport United, he has the unenviable task of shaping another partnership upfront in a very short space of time. He said the sudden departure of the two forwards had put them on the back foot and they needed to quickly see which formation can best work for them considering the players they have.

“It won’t be an easy three to four weeks because I think that is the time it will take for us to get it right but going into tomorrow’s (today) game we can’t be putting up excuses, we have to go in and grab the victory. We have to win the match at all costs as we cannot afford to drop more points. Shabanie is a tough side and we are not going to have it easy so we need to be focused and ensure we do not slack and give them room to slay us,” said Akbay.

Shabanie handed Bosso their first loss of the season at Barbourfields with a 1-0 victory but Akbay felt they gave the Zvishavane side the game when captain, Erick Mudzingwa was red carded and before the team could regroup Shabanie pressed and found the winner. He said he hopes his side won’t make the same mistakes.

The Bulawayo side will be missing the services of defenders, Peter Mudhuwa and Honest Moyo while midfielder, King Nadolo suffered a knock and will have to pass a late fitness test. An ill-fated decision by the Bosso technical department on Thursday to substitute Nadolo and Godfrey Makaruse 35 minutes into the match back-fired as it broke the team’s rhythm when players seemed to have upped their game.

The two midfielders were replaced by Gabriel Nyoni and Simon Munawa who were unable to make any impact in the match.

Despite suffering the loss of the coach, Wilson Mutekede who was appointed Zifa technical director, early this year, Shabanie has trudged on, holding their own and are on position 10. They lost several senior players during the off-season but coach, Takesure Chiragwi is confident the youngsters they roped in will keep them going strong.

In other Premier Soccer League matches scheduled for today, Ngezi Platinum will be hoping to consolidate its lead at the summit when they take on Hwange at Baobab Stadium. Hwange made a triumphant start to the second half of the season under new coach, Bigboy Mawiwi and the coal miners would be looking to continue with the fine form as they aim to climb higher on the log. At Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn host Bulawayo City with the Gamecocks seeking revenge after the Bulawayo City Council-owned side came out tops in the reverse fixture.

Fixtures

Today: Shabanie v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (ascot), Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Boabab)

