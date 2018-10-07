Bosso out of Chibuku Cup

Don Makanyanga, Harare Bureau

Harare City FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

WILLIAM MANONDO continued with his fine run of form in the Chibuku Super Cup as he scored his 13th goal of the tournament to propel Harare City Football Club into the semi-finals.

Manondo headed in Gareth Madhaike’s corner-kick in the 28th minute to double Harare City’s lead after Wilfred Muvirimi had put the hosts ahead just six minutes earlier.

Highlanders missed a penalty in the 10th minute when Adrian Silla’s effort was saved by City ’keeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was delighted with the result, praising Manondo for his purple patch.

“The boy’s form in the Chibuku Super Cup shocks me. I am delighted with the win though we were forced to defend, but that is how cup games are,” he said.

His opposite, Madinda Ndlovu, blamed Bosso’s loss on goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and his defenders.

“We played a team which has a lot of experience, but we conceded soft goals; the first goal being from the near post which is a crime in football — the keeper could have done better.

“The second goal was a free header and again the defenders could have done better. But at the end of the day I think that penalty miss was the turning point in our quest to win the match,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders had an opportunity to surge ahead in the 10th minute when Nigel Makumbe was brought down by Learnmore Muyambo.

Referee Ruzive did not hesitate to point to the spot but Highlanders central midfielder Silla’s spot-kick was saved by Nyamupanedengu.

Harare City, who were forced to defend deeply in the early stages of the match, scored their first through Muvirimi after 22 minutes.

Manondo then doubled Harare City’s lead, and the visitors came close to reducing the arrears in the 42nd minute but Gabriel Nyoni failed to convert from close range. Four minutes after the break, Brian Banda unleashed a powerful strike from 35-yards only to be denied by the upright.

Then Highlanders forward Tafadzwa Sibanda saw his effort cleared off the line by City centre-back Hastings Chapusha in the 52nd minute.