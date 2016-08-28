Bosso out to taste victory

Mehluli Sibanda Senior Sports Reporter—

HIGHLANDERS head into battle against city rivals How Mine this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium looking to pick up their first win during the second half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. After a flying start to the season which saw them occupy top spot for a while, Bosso have now gone for six matches without picking up maximum points, having collected a meagre two points from a possible haul of 18. While they remain in third spot with 32 points, they could slide down the standings if they lose to How Mine this afternoon.

A win against the Kelvin Kaindu-led Chikurupati will bring some joy to the hard-to-please Bosso fans who showed frustration when going on the rampage in their team’s 1-1 drawn match against Chicken Inn at Emagumeni a fortnight ago.

The club is already saddled with a massive debt which is threatening its 90 years of existence and the fans have not helped by eating into the little that is received from gate takings. What with their “wayward” behaviour.

Highlanders last tasted victory on 17 July with a 1-0 triumph over Caps United at Barbourfields. That solitary goal coming from Bruce Kangwa who has since joined Tanzanian club Azam.

Bosso have struggled ever since his departure as the remaining players and those brought on board have failed to spark. Allan Gahadzikwa, the 2011 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up and Nhlanhla Ndlovu were signed but the two have found Kangwa’s boots too big to fill. While Gahadzikwa played 90 minutes in the team’s 1-0 loss to ZPC Kariba last Saturday, Ndlovu, a sought after player during his days at Division One side Amagagasi for his goal scoring prowess has struggled to make it into the first team at Highlanders.

Prosper Matutu finally got his start in goals in a league encounter as a reward for his brilliant exploits in the Zimbabwe National Army Commander’s Charities final against Harare City.

It is yet to be seen if the Highlanders technical department led by Erol Akbay will stick with the 24-year-old Matutu. If Matutu is overlooked, there is the experienced duo of Ariel Sibanda and Njabulo Nyoni.

A lot of experimenting has been taking place at Highlanders with skipper Felix Chindungwe at some point deployed at left back last Saturday because the equal suspect Honest Moyo was missing due to suspension. Moyo is expected to make a return to make up the Bosso defence with Tendai Ndlovu, Eric Mudzingwa, Chindungwe and Peter Muduhwa.

Rahman Kutsanzira, King Nadolo, Gahadzikwa, Simon Munawa, Brian Banda are some of the players given the task of creating opportu-nities for the strikes. Upfront Akbay has a choice between Prince Dube, veteran Ralph Matema and speedy Gabriel Nyoni.

Highlanders defeated How Mine 2-0 when the two teams met during the first half of the season in June but if form is anything to go by it might prove hard for Bosso to get the three points at stake.

Under the guidance of former Highlanders player and coach Kaindu, the gold miners have been on the resurgence, a scenario that has seen them go for eight matches without tasting defeat.

Last Saturday, they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Chapungu at Luveve Stadium, their come-uppance coming from Kudakwashe Musharu. However, the striker is suspended today for accumulating three yellow cards.

Whoever Kaindu goes for in goals between Donovan Bernard and Munyaradzi Diya is sure to get good cover from Qadr Amini, Kudzanai Chideu and Tapiwa Kumbuyani.

Praise Tonha, Makundika Sakala, Milton Ncube, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Heritein Masuku as well as Pasca Manhanga are sure to make up the How Mine midfield department that is charged with creating goal scoring opportunities for Toto Banda and Tinashe Makanda.

In the other two fixtures lined up today, Hwange entertain Triangle at their favourite hunting ground, the Colliery Stadium while Ngezi Platinum clash with Dynamos at Baobab Stadium.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v How Mine (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Triangle United (Colliery Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab Stadium). – @Mdawini_29