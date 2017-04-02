BOSSO READY!: . . . without foreign players for opener

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Erol Akbay is eyeing a winning start to the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when Bosso face Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Akbay disclosed that they have been training hard for the start of the season and the only result befitting of the amount of that kind of hard work is a victory. Despite not being able to field three of the foreign strikers he has signed over the weeks, Akbay believes they have not much challenges upfront as those available this afternoon are equally capable of scoring the much needed goals.

Highlanders cannot play as yet, Manuel Obiang Esono Buale of Equatorial Guinea as well as the Democratic Republic duo of Tambwe Kalunga and Yves Ebabali because the three have not yet received their work permits.

“We are ready, we have been training this week very hard. I think everybody is ready for the first game. On the striker side we don’t have any problem, we want to win and that’s how we want to start,’’ said Akbay.

In 2016, Highlanders did not enjoy such a great start against Bulawayo City who were in their maiden season in the PSL. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first meeting between the Bulawayo sides in week four before Bosso triumphed 3-1 towards the end of the season. Amakhosi, then under the mentorship of Philani “Beefy” Ncube felt robbed in the stalemate when assistant referee Nyarai Chirwa flagged what had seemed like a genuine goal against Bosso.

Bulawayo City head coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has a perfect opportunity to make Highlanders regret why they never gave him a chance when they fired him and Bongani Mafu in 2015. Many thought the national Under-20 coach would have been allowed to stay on as Bosso coach when Mafu was given his marching orders after a disastrous season but Mpofu was also jettisoned with the rest of the technical team.

Mpofu declared that they were geared up for the massive game with his players enthusiastic ahead of today’s fixture. What gives him hope that they can get a positive outcome against Highlanders are the four points he collected against Bosso when he was Chicken Inn coach in 2013. When he was Chicken Inn coach in 2013, the Gamecocks defeated Bosso 1-0 and then drew 1-1. He is well aware that they are taking on Highlanders who are more superior than them which will see them adopt a careful approach.

“Big game yes, but we have prepared well for this encounter. The boys are raring and willing to go. I have nothing to prove, I have played Bosso before while I was at Chicken Inn. Very cautious approach we are playing a team that is better than us, we are underdogs but we will give it our best to come up with a positive result, we will strive to on hard work,’’ said Mpofu.

Since he was appointed City head coach at the beginning of March, Mpofu has signed four former Highlanders players, these being defender, Zephaniah Ngodzo, midfielders Bhekimpilo Ncube, Heritein Masuku as well as Douglas Sibanda who is on loan from Bosso.

With three of their foreign strikers not available, Highlanders will look to Prince Dube and Rodreck Mutuma to bang the goals. The other options upfront are Ralph Matema, Gabriel Nyoni, Nhlanhla Ndlovu and Ray Lunga. With vice-captain, Rahman Kutsanzira still out with a toe injury on his right foot and exciting winger Godfrey Makaruse sidelined by a knee problem, skipper Erick Mudzingwa is expected to lead the Bosso midfield with help from Tendai Ngulube, Brian Banda, Simon Munawa, Allen Gahadzikwa as well as Adrian Silla. Exciting King Nadolo did not see any action for Bosso in the Zimbabwe National Army Commander’s Charities Shield semi-final as well as final and it would be interesting if he plays any role this afternoon.

Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Bukhosi Ncube and Honest Moyo look certain to make up the Bosso rearguard. This is the backline with the task of keeping at bay the Bulawayo City strike force led by skipper Mkhokheli Dube, Trevor Ndlovu and Mkhululi Moyo having a shot at Ariel Sibanda’s goal. Benson Phiri, deployed on the right side of the Bosso defence last season has been moved to centre back this year with Ncube taking over that role. It would be interesting to see whether Phiri is chosen in central defence ahead of Ndlovu.

Defending champions, Caps United troubled by a players strike over winning bonuses start off their title defence with a visit to the Midlands province where they sealed their first league championship since 2005 last year, this time around with a trip to Zvishavane to face Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium. In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, Dynamos welcome FC Platinum to the National Sports Stadium.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium), Shabanie Mine v Caps United( Maglas Stadium), Dynamos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium).

— @Mdawini_29