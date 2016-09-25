Bosso search for double over Ngezi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR wins in a row, including a first ever triumph over Harare City at Rufaro Stadium has made the Highlanders family believe that their team can land the championship they last lifted in 2006.

This afternoon, Erol Akbay’s boys clash with Ngezi Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium. This is a side Bosso clobbered 4-1 at Baobab Stadium in May which saw them shoot to the top of the log. Highlanders stayed on top of the log for the better part of the first half of the season until a six match terrible run saw them slide down the log standings. That poor run has been quickly forgotten as Highlanders have now won four matches on the trot which put them firmly on the race for the championship.

It all started with a 2-0 triumph over How Mine at Barbourfields that was followed up with comeback victories over Border Strikers and Dynamos, both sides beaten 2-1. Last Thursday, Highlanders collected their first ever set of three points against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium since the Sunshine City Boys earned promotion in 2012. Harare City, then under Bigboy Mawiwi thrashed Highlanders 4-0 at the same venue in 2013 to deny the Bulawayo giants the championship which went on to be won by Dynamos on goal difference.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was the hero with a crucial penalty save off William Manondo’s boot as Highlanders held on for victory with a headed in first half goal by Allan Gahadzikwa. A win for Highlanders this afternoon will keep the pressure on second placed Caps United and log leaders FC Platinum.

Highlanders, who struggled for goals since the departure of Bruce Kangwa and Knox Mutizwa, have now hit the target seven times in their last four matches while they have let in just two goals. Veteran striker Ralph Matema has proved his worth with vital goals coming in as a substitute. Matema was on target in the come from behind victories over Border Strikers and Dynamos. He also fired Bosso into the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals off the bench last Sunday when they overpowered Mutare City 2-1 at Emagumeni.

In the first meeting between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum, Prince Dube scored a brace while the other goals came from Eric Mudzingwa and Rahman Kutsanzira. Ngezi got their consolation from Washington Pakamisa. Ngezi were then under the guidance of Clifton Kadurira who was in June demoted to assistant coach with former Dynamos midfielder Tonderai Ndiraya now in charge. The new boys have had a fairly good season as they head into today’s clash with 33 points, collected from nine wins and six draws.

Akbay is certain to entrust Sibanda with the task of guarding the Bosso goal with the goalkeeper having good cover from the impressive Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Honest Moyo and Tendai Ngulube.

Nhlanhla Ndlovu who seemed to be settling in at Highlanders after struggling to adjust was substituted in the 38th minute against Harare City because of injury. If he has not yet recovered, then Akbay can choose to pair Dube with the speedy Gabriel Nyoni or Matema.

Ngezi have picked up two wins on the trot and would want to avoid giving away six points to Highlanders. Blessing Mwandimutsira, Walter Mukanga, Tichaona Mambvura, Talent Chamboko, Liberty Chakoroma, Knowledge Machona are some of the players Ndiraya can bank on to deliver against Highlanders.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Border Strikers (Colliery Stadium), Caps United v How Mine (National Sport Stadium), Mutare City Rovers v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva Stadium), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo Stadium).

Tomorrow: Tsholotsho v Harare City (Luveve Stadium).

