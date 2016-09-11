Marshal Machazani: Bosso son turned foe speaks

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

EX-HIGHLANDERS defender Marshal Machazani says he is greatly looking forward to this afternoon’s epic clash between Bosso and his new paymasters Dynamos.

Machazani (30), a utility player who boasts of a 2006 Highlanders championship league medal, joined the blue and white camp during this season’s mid-transfer window period from How Mine.

“I grew up at Highlanders and this game against Bosso is a special one for me. It’s an overwhelming experience but I must say I’m not under any pressure. I will be coming back home while I’m on duty,” said the soft-spoken player soon after their last Thursday morning workout in Harare.

Machazani, who graduated to Bosso’s first team in mid-2005 and left the Bulawayo football giants at the end of 2009, will on the opposite probably face Eric Mudzingwa, a player whom they once played together in Bosso’s junior ranks.

“Mudzingwa was my teammate at Bosso when were still young, meaning I will be coming to Bulawayo to play against my childhood friends at home. However, there will be no special favour. It will be total football,” said Machazani who has also previously turned out for Premier Soccer League clubs that include the now defunct Buffaloes, Whawha and Shooting Stars, among other outfits.

The gangling and towering defender has so far made six appearances for the Glamour Boys, having picked into their 18-member squad seven times.

From the other end (Highlanders) there is striker Kasimero Chimbadzwa (30), a footie who once had a six-month playing stint for Dynamos in 2015.

And the former Black Mambas forward says: “I am a Highlanders player now and I will always play to win for the benefit of my club regardless of the fact we will be playing against my former club. I have been playing in the local Premiership for seven years now and I’m not under any pressure.”

Chimbadzwa, who is also a police officer by profession, also reckons the Bosso-DeMbare clash gives players a chance to shine and appeal to a broader football spectrum.

“I’m used to the pressure that is associated to this big match. It gives each and every player a chance to shine. I’m naturally motivated and I always wish this fixture remains on the calendar for the entire year,” said Chimbadzwa who cut his football teeth at Railstars, AmaZulu and Highlanders juniors where he played alongside his current teammate Rahman Kutsanzira albeit for less than a season.

He appealed to Bosso fans to consider coming in droves and cheer the Erol Akbay-mentored side.

“We particularly need our fans’ support. They should come in their numbers and cheer us. No to violence. The nation should enjoy this professional game,” added the Rusape-born striker.

His anti-violence sentiments were also echoed by Machazani.

“We are all Zimbabweans and fans should come and enjoy the game. There are three possible results in a football match and as such the Sunday’s (this afternoon) outcome should be accepted by either club,” said Machazani who featured five times for How Mine in the first half of the 2016 season.

In the first leg tie, Bosso beat DeMbare 2-0 deep in the bowels of Rufaro Stadium courtesy of goals from Prince Dube and Bruce Kangwa. The latter, who is heavily tipped to make it into the 2016 Soccer Stars of the Year list, recently signed for Tanzanian side Azam.

