Bosso UK supporters chapter sets up interim structure

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A Highlanders United Kingdom supporters’ committee has been set with the Bosso 90-year celebrations to be held in Birmingham, England in December.

Qobolwakhe Mayisa has been installed as interim chairman with Sisa Mnkandla nominated as vice-chairperson. Other committee members are Freeman Ncube the secretary, Ndaba Gulu is in charge of the publicity while Xolelo Sibanda is the treasurer.

Mayisa, a project management consultant who is in the country at the moment, said they have informed Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede of the existence of the UK supporters’ chapter. He disclosed that they have managed to be in contact with at least 251 Highlanders supporters in the UK who are part of a WhatsApp group.

According to Mayisa, most of them are keen on buying club regalia and signing up for membership with arrangements being made for that to be made possible.

“We have set the first major task as organising the Bosso UK supporters end of year Bosso@90 family day celebrations. The Bosso@90 celebrations will be held in Birmingham on 10 December 2016. The Birmingham-based guys will help secure a good family friendly venue that can allow catering and alcohol. Meanwhile, we have set up a Bosso Facebook page. The Facebook page is Highlanders Bosso UK chapter. We are also asking for ideas on how best to make the event a success,’’ said Mayisa.

Besides the 90-year anniversary celebrations, Mayisa indicated that the chapter was looking to adopt junior teams so as to meet the needs of the up-and-coming talent at Highlanders. The Highlanders UK chapter is the second supporters’ grouping based outside the country to formalise its operations after the South Africa one led by University of Zimbabwe-trained lawyer Daniel Molokele.

@Mdawini_29