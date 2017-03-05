BOSSO UNLEASH NEW STARS: . . . as Byo giants host Power Dynamos

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS fans have an opportunity to witness how their team will line up for the 2017 season when Bosso take on Zambian side Power Dynamos in an international friendly fixture at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso missed out on competitive action when their Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shield semi-final encounter with FC Platinum was postponed to a week’s time because of a waterlogged Barbourfields Stadium. It seems Highlanders will be in action for the next two weeks if the Royal Cup match against Manzini Wanderers does go ahead on 19 March.

Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said they were still waiting for the organisers of the Royal Cup to deposit

$7 000 into their bank account before they can commit to play in a tournament that was meant to be played last month. The $7 000 is the prize money for the runners-up with $10 000 in store for the winners.

Bosso have been active on the transfer market with the signing of three strikers, all of them coming as free agents. First to put pen to paper was former Dynamos forward Roderick Mutuma, then this past week Manuel Esono Obiang Buale of Equatorial Guinea and Tambwe Kalunga of Democratic Republic of Congo were also signed. This should solve the goal scoring problems for coach Erol Akbay who has been crying for strikers to bolster the attack.

With three strikers signed to add to Ralph Matema, Gabriel Nyoni and Prince Dube, Akbay’s headache should be how to deploy the strikers at his disposal. With the fixture being played on a friendly note, with seven substitutions being allowed for each side, Akbay is sure to take advantage of that and give all the 18 players for the match a run this afternoon.

Yesterday, the Dutchman said he was happy with how they prepared for what he described as a practice match. Akbay said the match gives him an opportunity to see the new players, their style of play and if he can change anything.

“This week our training was very good, tomorrow (today) I will try some players, will try some positions, it’s a training to me, we are allowed seven substitutions, will see if I can use all of them. Most importantly I want to see how they (new players) move, their style of play, if we have to change something or not. Our strikers problem is solved, when you get new strikers you hope they can play well, they are good players,’’ said Akbay.

Highlanders now have a squad of 27 players with Akbay indicating that he is looking for one junior player from the Under-18 or Division One.

Six time Zambian champions Power Dynamos took on Chicken Inn yesterday and will round off their tour of Zimbabwe with a clash against Bantu Rovers on Tuesday. Based in Kitwe, they are the second Zambian sporting team to have a pre-season in Zimbabwe after Red Arrows embarked on a rugby trip which saw them play against Matabeleland Warriors and Harare Sports Club.

