Boy (10) drowns in Sizinda

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | 34 views

The house where a funeral is held in Sizinda surbub.

Nokukhanya Moyo/ Nozibelo Maphosa, Sunday News Reporters
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Tshabalala in Bulawayo drowned on Thursday while swimming with his friends at a nearby dam in the neighbouring Sizinda suburb.

Proud Kondowe, who was doing Grade 5 at Maphisa Primary School is said to have left home at around 3pm with his friends after knocking off from school. A family spokesperson, Mrs Eunice Sibanda told Sunday News yesterday that when the friend realised that Proud had drowned he rushed to inform the parents.

“Proud and his friends went to swim at Itiye. His mother was not at home by that time. It is believed that when they arrived at the dam they started swimming. While they were still swimming, Proud drowned and one of his friends who saw him dashed home to seek help from adults. It’s a walkable distance but it was too late to save him, I assume that when the boy arrived at his home it was already late to save Proud,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Mrs Sibanda said the Bulawayo City Council should fence off the dam because most children were frequenting it to swim.

“Our children are not safe; the city council should fence off that dam or fill it up because soon it will be a death pool. The children go there to swim without the knowledge of their parents,” she said.

Proud will be buried in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Jailed Kereke apologises

Weighty AU issues await President in Addis Ababa

