Break-in at Minister Sekeremayi house

Harare Bureau

THIEVES broke into Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi’s house in the early hours of Friday and got away with US$620.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the break-in.

“There was a break-in at Minister Sekeremayi’s house and investigations are in progress. We will update you on any developments,” she said.

Investigations indicate that the incident happened between 1am and 5am on Friday after thieves jumped a precast wall and cut part of the fence at Dr Sekeremayi’s Borrowdale home in Harare. The burglars then broke a kitchen window and sneaked into the minister’s house before breaking into one of the bedrooms.

Investigations also show that the thieves then stole a suit and a handbag containing US$120 and US$500, respectively. The criminals sneaked out of the house using the kitchen window and dropped the suit and handbag outside the house.

A police officer guarding the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is huge and may require more people to monitor movements. Investigators told our Harare Bureau show that the burglary at the minister’s house could be part of house-breaking cases around Borrowdale area where criminal are wreaking havoc.

“The thieves used a bolt cutter to cut the fence after they had jumped the precast wall. After getting into the house, they didn’t steal anything besides the money which was in a suit and a handbag. There is so much criminal activities in Borrowdale,” said an investigator who cannot be named for professional reasons.