BREAKING: And the best 11 are…

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | 515 views

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Mehluli Sibanda

FADING Bulawayo footballing giants, Highlanders have failed to contribute a single player to this year’s top 11 soccer players, summing up the team’s horrendous season which saw them finish sixth on the log.

Dominic Chungwa

Dominic Chungwa

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League second runners up Ngezi Platinum Stars provided the highest number of players in the 2017 Soccer Stars who were chosen by journalists, coaches and captains.

Clemence Matawu

Clemence Matawu

Ngezi had defender Qadr Amini, midfielders Terrence Dzvukamanja and Tichaona Mabvura chosen among the best 11.

Champions FC Platinum provided two players, central defender, Kevin Moyo and attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere. Runners up Dynamos had their skipper Ocean Mushure and striker Christian Epoupa while 2015 champions Chicken Inn also have two players, captain Clemence Matawu who has made it for the third year in a row and veteran defender Moses Jackson.

Christian Epoupa

Christian Epoupa

Last year’s champions Caps United had midfielder Devon Chafa and striker Dominic Chungwa selected among the best in the land for 2017.

From the 11, the panel also voted for the Soccer Star, his two runners up. These, together with the Coach of the Year, Promising Young Player, Goalkeeper of the Year and Referee of the Year will be revealed at the awards ceremony to be held in Harare on 8 December.

Castle Soccer Stars full list: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tichaona Mabvura, Qadr Amini (all Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ocean Mushure, Christian Epoupa (both Dynamos), Devon Chafa, Dominic Chungwa (both Caps United), Clemence Matawu, Moses Jackson (both Chicken Inn), Kevin Moyo, Rodwell Chinyengetere (both FC Platinum)

>
Like it? Share it!

FC Platinum finally do it!

More Related News
THE CHAMPIONS . . . FC Platinum celebrate with their trophy after being crowned the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 champions after a 2-0 victory over Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday FC Platinum finally do it!

THE CHAMPIONS . . . FC Platinum celebrate with their trophy after being crowned the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 champions after a 2-0 victory over Chapungu at...

President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the Guard of Honour at his inauguration as Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday. With him is the Commander of the ZDF, General Constantino Chiwenga Chombo, youth leaders caged

President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the Guard of Honour at his inauguration as Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at the...

Ahmed-Plot-to-Defraud Civil servant defrauds bank of $500k

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter A CIVIL servant who was employed by the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement and doubling up as a ZB agent has been arrested after she allegedly...

Erol Akbay Bosso finish sixth

Erol Akbay Dumisani Nsingo, Sports Reporter Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1 Caps United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....