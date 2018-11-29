BREAKING: FC Platinum dominates 2018 soccer starts…as Ariel also makes the grade

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | 532 views
Ariel-Sibanda

Mehluli Sibanda in Harare

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum contributed the highest number of players in the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year selected on Thursday.

Last year’s best player on the domestic scene Rodwell Chinyengere who is also this season’s top goal scorer with 17 goals, the 2017 first runner up Kevin Moyo and stocky midfielder Farai Madhanaga were the FC Platinum players deemed to have excelled in 2018.

Rodwell-Chinyengetere-680x365

Runners up Ngezi Platinum Stars had two of their players, Godknows Murwira and Michael Charamba chosen among the best in the land for the just ended season.

Triangle, who had a wonderful season which saw them finish fourth and also win the Chibuku Super Cup had Nhamo Lameck and Phineas Bamusi making the cut.

Joel Ngodzo

Chicken Inn, Highlanders, ZPC Kariba and Caps United had a player each in the list.

Journalists, coaches and captains who make up the selection panel also voted for the Soccer Star of the Year and his two runners up but these will only be announced at the crowning ceremony in Harare on 7 December.

Also to be rewarded on that day will be the Golden Boot winner, Coach of the Year, Referee of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and the Most Promising Young Player of the Year.

Highlanders did not have representation at the Soccer Stars selection. The club’s media officer, Ronald Moyo refused to give the official reasons for the absence of Madinda Ndlovu and Honest Moyo.

The 11 Castle Lager Soccer Stars

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), David Temwanjira (ZPC Kariba), Farai Madhanaga, Kevin Moyo, Rodwell Chinyengetere( all FC Platinum) Godknows Murwira, Michael Charamba (both Ngezi Platinum Stars), Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken Inn), Joel Ngodzo (Caps United), Nhamo Lameck, Phineas Bamusi (both Triangle).

@Mdawini_29

