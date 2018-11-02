BREAKING: Gift Banda barred from contesting in Zifa elections

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Nov 2, 2018 | 83 views
Gift Banda

Gift Banda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

THE Zimbabwe Football Association electoral committee has barred from contesting in the elections, Felton Kamambo as well as Gift Banda who were gunning for the posts of president and vice president respectively.

In a media statement sent out on Friday, electoral committee chairperson Vulisizwe Vuma said for those disqualified, the reasons will be sent directly to them.  The Zifa electoral committee met on Friday to verify credentials of candidates who submitted nomination forms for positions in the national executive and it was after going through the papers that they decided to clear some and not allow some to contest.

Incumbent Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and his deputy Omega Sibanda have no challengers. This was after Kamambo and Banda who were eyeing the two posts were disqualified from contesting. Also barred from the election is former Chicken Inn treasure, Mlungisi Moyo who was eyeing the position of Zifa executive committee member.

For the positions of executive committee members, six candidates were cleared to contest. These are Sugar Chagonda, Stanley Chapeta, Chamunorwa Chiwanza, Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Barrymore Manandi.

@Mdawini_29

>
Like it? Share it!

BREAKING: President ED announces Zimbabwe oil discovery

More Related News
ed-manicaland-640x380 BREAKING: President ED announces Zimbabwe oil discovery

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially announced oil and gas deposits discovery in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central province, following a study carried out by an Australian...

loaf-bread_998779c JUST IN: Bread price set for $1,40

Harare Bureau THE price of bread is set to marginally rise to $1,40 with effect from tomorrow, after Government moved in to provide more assistance to the baking industry. Last...

RBZ-Governor-John-Mangudya1 BREAKING: Mangudya’s tenure to be extended

Harare Bureau PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is clear on the performance of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya and is about to renew his contract for a second tenure,...

President Mnangagwa JUST IN: President urges Youth League to be active in economic affairs

President Mnangagwa Herald Reporter ZANU-PF President and First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa has described the party’s Youth League as lethargic and invisible with regards to...