BREAKING: Gift Banda barred from contesting in Zifa elections

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association electoral committee has barred from contesting in the elections, Felton Kamambo as well as Gift Banda who were gunning for the posts of president and vice president respectively.

In a media statement sent out on Friday, electoral committee chairperson Vulisizwe Vuma said for those disqualified, the reasons will be sent directly to them. The Zifa electoral committee met on Friday to verify credentials of candidates who submitted nomination forms for positions in the national executive and it was after going through the papers that they decided to clear some and not allow some to contest.

Incumbent Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and his deputy Omega Sibanda have no challengers. This was after Kamambo and Banda who were eyeing the two posts were disqualified from contesting. Also barred from the election is former Chicken Inn treasure, Mlungisi Moyo who was eyeing the position of Zifa executive committee member.