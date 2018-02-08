BREAKING : Killer injiva gets life imprisonment

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A 39 year-old-cross border trader, who killed four Gokwe sisters after torching a hut they were sleeping in, has been sentenced to life in jail.

Dingilizwe Dube (39) of Gayela Village under Chief Madliwa’s area in Nkayi District, appeared before High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on circuit in Gweru facing four counts of murder.

He was convicted of murder with constructive intent. In passing the sentence, Justice Moyo said the court does not condone murder. She said it was apparent that Dube had a constructive intent when he committed the crime.

In his defence Dube said he was taking revenge after his father in law sent thugs to forcibly collect lobola from him.

“My father-in-law sent gangsters to harass me while I was in South Africa demanding lobola and I paid him R5 500. The gangsters also took my car, television set and a fridge,” he said.

It is the State case that on 17 August, Dube had an altercation with his in-laws, the Dlomos of Mkuze Village under Chief Mkoka in Gokwe South.

He then allegedly hatched a plan to kill them. Dube allegedly acquired a machete and petrol and went to his in-laws’ homestead at night.

He allegedly sprinkled petrol on the bedroom hut in which Peculiar (4), Princess (13), Preference (15) and Progress (19) were sleeping and torched the hut.

The four siblings were all burnt to death. After committing the crime, Dube allegedly proceeded to his in-laws’ cattle pen and killed nine beasts using a machete.

He was allegedly seen earlier during the day carrying the fuel container. Dube also dropped his hat and a miner’s torch at the scene of the crime and the two items were identified as his by some villagers.

The machete allegedly used to kill the beasts was recovered by the police at his homestead. Mr Samuel Pedzisayi appeared for the State.