BREAKING: Mangudya’s tenure to be extended

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is clear on the performance of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya and is about to renew his contract for a second tenure, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba has said.

“The President is very clear on the Reserve Bank Governor’s tenure and his performance. Not only is he there to stay but the President is about to renew his contract for a second tenure,’’ Mr. Charamba said.

The Deputy Chief Secretary spoke in the wake of reports and frenzied social media speculation that Dr Mangudya had been or was about to be fired and was to be replaced by one Andrew Ndaamunhu Bvumbe who recently left his executive directorship with the World Bank.

Dr Mangudya took over as central bank governor from Dr Gideon Gono on May 1 2014, becoming the country’s sixth central bank governor.

A respected and trailblazing banker, Dr Mangudya holds a PhD in Economics as well as masters and bachelor’s degrees in the same discipline.—The Herald.

