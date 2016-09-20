BREAKING NEWS: Five MDC-T councillors including Gift Banda suspended

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Sep 20, 2016 | 273 views
Minister Kasukuwere

Vusumuzi Dube, Social Media Editor

FIVE Bulawayo City councillors including deputy mayor Councillor Gift Banda have been suspended by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere for corruption.

Cde Kasukuwere, who was in the city to present findings of a government stipulated investigation on the local authority, said more suspensions should be expected if other councillors that have been spared for now fail to defend their cases.

The suspended councillors are Clrs Banda (ward five), Charles Moyo (ward nine), Mzama Dube (ward 25), Reuben Matengu (ward 21) and James Sithole (ward seven).

“In the interest of allowing council to operate as an autonomous body, in line with devolution, I have been watching Bulawayo but when a council does not operate within the parameters of our laws then it is my constitutional duty to intervene and that is why I am here today.

“I will be leaving my officials to deal with the specific issues. They will facilitate the council to come up with a recovery matrix and based on the cooperation and the actual matrix I will make my final decision regarding the Bulawayo City Council,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

The Minister revealed that just five out of the 29 councillors were found not to be corrupt; a situation he said was worrying.

The suspended councillors were immediately given their suspension letters, with the Minister revealing that they will be setting up an independent tribunal in the next two weeks for them to defend their cases.

More to follow…..

