BREAKING: No nail polish: ZEC

by Sunday News Online | Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | 1454 views

fake nails

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said women who have nail polish or artificial nails on their left little finger will not be allowed to vote as this will distort the voting ink.

Hence, Zec has warned women to remove artificial nails and colouring on the day of voting to avoid being turned away.

ZEC Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true. What happens is that cutex distorts the voting ink therefore come election day cutex and fake nails on the voting finger will not be allowed,” he said.

After one has cast their vote their little finger is dipped into a red indelible ink as a mark to show that one has voted. This is also done to ensure people do not vote twice. Zimbabwe holds its harmonised elections on Monday.

>
Like it? Share it!

JUST IN: Three years in jail after “meat ration” fatal attack

More Related News
fist-fight JUST IN: Three years in jail after “meat ration” fatal attack

Fairness Moyana in Hwange A MAN from Lupane, who last year fatally assaulted his colleague with fists following a misunderstanding over meat ration given to them by their...

silaigwana LATEST: Training of election polling officers start

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission has started training of political party election agents and polling officers ahead of the harmonised elections...

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi speaks to the media soon after his appointment. Picture by Innocent Makawa LATEST: President appoints acting Prosecutor General

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi speaks to the media soon after his appointment. Picture by Innocent Makawa Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4283524395367264"; google_ad_width...

Chamisa-rally LATEST: Chamisa wants to take charge of the ballot paper

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded to check every ballot paper printed and take charge of it as he continues to make...