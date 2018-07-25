BREAKING: No nail polish: ZEC

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said women who have nail polish or artificial nails on their left little finger will not be allowed to vote as this will distort the voting ink.

Hence, Zec has warned women to remove artificial nails and colouring on the day of voting to avoid being turned away.

ZEC Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true. What happens is that cutex distorts the voting ink therefore come election day cutex and fake nails on the voting finger will not be allowed,” he said.

After one has cast their vote their little finger is dipped into a red indelible ink as a mark to show that one has voted. This is also done to ensure people do not vote twice. Zimbabwe holds its harmonised elections on Monday.