BREAKING: Soma Phiri appointed Byo City coach

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, May 1, 2018 | 238 views

Amini Soma-Phiri at Highlanders offices at the last Bosso press conference

Fungai Muderere Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Amini Soma Phiri has reportedly been appointed Bulawayo City head coach to replace fired Darlington Dodo, Sunday Sport has learnt.

According to a well placed source at City, Dodo was shown the exit early on Tuesday morning following Amakhosi’s dismal performance in the eight opening games of the season.

Contacted for comment Bulawayo City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo could neither confirm nor deny the development saying they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday.

“We are on holiday but we will be releasing a statement on Wednesday,” said Moyo.

>
Like it? Share it!

Ngezi Platinum hand Highlanders first defeat . . . As Dynamos sink to bottom of log

More Related News
Tonderayi Ndiraya Ngezi Platinum hand Highlanders first defeat . . . As Dynamos sink to bottom of log

Tonderayi Ndiraya Don Makanyanga Ngezi Platinum Stars……………….………. 1 Highlanders …………………………………..0 NGEZI...

Joey Antipas Chicken Inn choke up another draw

Joey Antipas Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent Chicken Inn …………………………(0) 1 Yadah …………………………….……(0)...

ZITF Coca-Cola Four Minute-Mile winner Wellington Varevi shows his prizes (Picture by Mehluli Sibanda) Varevi bags Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile Challenge

ZITF Coca-Cola Four Minute-Mile winner Wellington Varevi shows his prizes (Picture by Mehluli Sibanda) Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter LEADING from the start proved...

Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez(second from right) presents Milton High School rugby team captain Hilton Gwekwerere(second from left) with a shirt which is part of the kit donated to the Elephants Milton get rugby kit donation

  Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez(second from right) presents Milton High School rugby team captain Hilton Gwekwerere(second from left) with a shirt which is...