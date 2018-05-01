BREAKING: Soma Phiri appointed Byo City coach

Fungai Muderere Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Amini Soma Phiri has reportedly been appointed Bulawayo City head coach to replace fired Darlington Dodo, Sunday Sport has learnt.

According to a well placed source at City, Dodo was shown the exit early on Tuesday morning following Amakhosi’s dismal performance in the eight opening games of the season.

Contacted for comment Bulawayo City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo could neither confirm nor deny the development saying they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday.

“We are on holiday but we will be releasing a statement on Wednesday,” said Moyo.