BREAKING: Walter Magaya bail conditions relaxed after appeal

Prosper Dembedza Online Reporter

Harare magistrate Mr Vakayi Chikwekwe has today relaxed bail conditions for Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya who is charged with raping a congregant.

Magaya was ordered to report once every Friday at CID (Law and Order) instead of three times weekly after his application for relaxation of reporting conditions.

Mr Chikwekwe granted the application citing the nature of Magaya’s work and ruled that church leader was not a flight risk.

Magaya was remanded to 28 September.

Details to follow…