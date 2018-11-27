BREAKING: Zifa electoral committee clears trio to contest in elections

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association Electoral Committee has cleared the trio of Felton Kamambo, Gift Banda as well as Mlungisi Moyo to contest in the elections to be held in December.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Vusilizwe Vuma, the Zifa Electoral Committee chairmen said he has taken note that the appeals by Kamambo, Banda and Moyo were not handled in accordance with the football mother body’s electoral code. Because of that, Vuma indicated that the three are now eligible to stand in the elections to be conducted on 1 and 8 December.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association Electoral Committee has noted that the appeals for Messrs Mlungisi Moyo, Gift Banda and Felton Kamambo were not dealt with in accordance with Article 12 subsection 3 of the Electoral Code and as such they are now eligible to contest in the ZIFA Executive Committee elections. The elections will now be held as follows, Executive committee members – 1 December 2018, President and Vice-President – 8 December 2018,’’ reads part of the statement.

Kamambo is challenging the incumbent Philip Chiyangwa for the Zifa presidency, Banda is seeking to dethrone Omega Sibanda as vice president while Moyo has set his sights on becoming one of the executive committee members.The three were early this month barred from contesting in the polls, with the reasons given directly to them.

The full list of contestants is as follows

President

– Chiyangwa Phillip

– Kamambo Felton

Vice-President

– Banda Gift

– Sibanda Omega

Executive Committee Members

– Chagonda Sugar

– Moyo Mlungisi

– Chapeta Stanley

– Chiwanza Rodrick Chamunorwa

– Machana Phillemon

– Malandule Bryton Briton

– Manandi Barrymore

