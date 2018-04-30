BREAKING: ZIFA VP wins Zanu-PF primaries

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | 711 views

omega

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) vice president, Cde Omega Sibanda has won the right to represent the ruling party, Zanu-PF in the upcoming harmonised elections.

Cde Sibanda  was declared the winner in the ruling party’s primary elections in Gweru’s Vungu district. He shrug off the challenge of the incumbent, Cde Josphat Madubeko, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Tenias Shava, Cde’s  Mzondiwa Mpofu, Bongani Rukanda and Luther Mabandla.

Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the development.

“I don’t have the figure at the moment but Vungu is done and Cde Omega Sibanda has won,” he said.

ZITF dances to ED music. . . foreign firms pledge more support for Zim

