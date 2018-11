Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have defeated Bangladesh by 151 runs on day four of the first cricket Test in Sylhet to record only their third away win in the prolonged version of the game.

It was also Zimbabwe’s first win in Test cricket since September 2013, the last win coming in the second Test against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club.

More to follow….

@Mdawini_29

Ends…