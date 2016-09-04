Britons hold anti-Brexit demos

A series of demonstrations have been held across the United Kingdom to protest the Brexit vote and call on the government to remain as a member of the European Union (EU).

Thousands of people took to the streets to express their opposition to the vote in central London, and marched to Parliament Square yesterday.

They hold pro-EU and anti-Brexit banners and shouted slogans against the June 23 vote, which obliges the UK to leave the 28-member union after 43 years of membership.

They demanded support for keeping tight economic, cultural, and social relations with the bloc and urged the government to halt invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the step required to officially begin the withdrawal. The negotiations are not expected to start until next year.

The protesters met a group of people, who held a counter rally in support of Brexit in the square. Police, however, separated them to prevent possible confrontation.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in other cities, including Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge. Anti-Brexit rallies were also held in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. — PressTV