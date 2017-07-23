Bustop TV’s Gonyeti ‘thigh’ video a must see

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

JUST when you thought you have adjusted to the Zodwa Wabantu and Babes Wodumo “thigh” effect and could get back to scrolling through social media sites . . . BOOM, there it is staring, right back at you, a sidesplitting video of the Andy Muridzo track Gonyeti featuring Bustop TV’s voluptuous Gonyeti and ZiFM Breakfast host the luscious Misred clad in skimpy golf outfits!

In cut-off the lengths of their skirts Gonyeti and Misred engage in a somewhat “game of thighs”, which would leave men that appreciate plus size-women salivating in glee.

The double “thigh dose” by the two women will definitely get your blood rushing. Probably this is what Muridzo had envisioned when he wrote the song.

“Ndiani wakasika zvidhafu, ndiMwari wakanaka . . . ” rings the chorus of the song.

With the mention of Gonyeti, viewers can only expect some comical edge on the video, with a tea drinking and cane totting Madzibaba doing a dab dance and in his all white-garment in celebration of his voluptuous girl — Gonyeti.

In the video, Gonyeti is on a golf excursion with the Madzibaba who fends off competition from a dreadlocked security guard, who tries his luck at Gonyeti.

The security guard takes his fantasy a little bit far when he decides to go and have a dance with Gonyeti on the golf course.

The obvious result of that is a dandy chase from the furious Madzibaba. The downside of the video is that it is short. Its upsides are the quality and genius interpretation of the song.